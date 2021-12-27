'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Pitts broke a bevy of records in the win over the Lions, including Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for yards in a single season as a tight end.

Dec 27, 2021 at 01:49 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AF_20211226_DETatATL_MM2_5887
Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after completing a first down against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

ATLANTA – Four days after earning his first Pro Bowl selection, Kyle Pitts proved why he was worthy of being the first rookie tight end in 20 years to earn that honor in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions.

Pitts exploded in the second half with four catches for 81-yards, including an impressive 35-yard catch in which he blew by Lions' defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu and caught a pass while Melifonwu tugged his left hand.

Pitts finished the game with six catches for 102 yards and a bevy of broken records. With 949 yards on the season, Pitts passed Tony Gonzalez for the most yards by a Falcons tight end in a single season; he became the only rookie tight end in NFL history with 60+ receptions and 900 yards and is second all-time in yards in a single-season for a rookie tight end behind Mike Ditka (1,076).

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's how Pitts teammates, social media, and coach Arthur Smith reacted to Pitts' career day.

Arthur Smith: "It's a long season for a rookie. Like I said, he's just scratching the surface. He made the Pro Bowl. He broke the franchise record for most yards in a season by a tight end. And he's just getting started. He's a rookie. It's a long, long year. ...He's had the right mindset. That's why he's fun to coach. And like I said, I told him the other day when he made the Pro Bowl, he's just scratching the surface. If he can continue to improve we'll see where this thing goes."

Matt Ryan: "Early on, he had a great work ethic, was willing to go out there and put in the work. I think there always comes that time in the season where it gets tough, and I've been really impressed with him pushing through that and continuing going out there and put the time in even when it becomes uncomfortable because my belief is that it pays off, and I appreciate that from him.

Related Content

news

Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

Arthur Smith said during the week that Pitts is only scratching the surface of what he will be in this league. He "continued to excel" against the Lions. 
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo, Kyle Pitts breaking records and NFL Draft needs

Your questions get answers in Monday's mailbag
news

Bair: Securing one-score wins proof Arthur Smith is impacting Falcons culture

Rookie head coach establishing confidence, proper late-game mindset required to win close games
news

'Gritty not pretty': Falcons defense steps up when it matters most vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta is 7-2 in 2021 in games decided by one possession. 
news

'He's different': Kyle Pitts sets franchise record in win over Lions

Pitts broke Tony Gonzalez's franchise record for receiving yards as a tight end, moving him to second all-time in NFL history in receiving yards for a rookie tight-end. 
news

Three gut reactions to Falcons game against Detroit Lions 

Falcons squeak out a close one, earning a 20-16 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Inactives: Updating the game day status of Tajae Sharpe, Falcons backup quarterback situation

Falcons place another defensive lineman on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Detroit Lions

Atlanta is looking to bounce back from a lackluster performance against San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, the 2021 NFL Draft class, Calvin Ridley and Terry Fontenot's big-picture plan

We answer your questions and talk holiday movies in this Friday mailbag
news

Who will win, Falcons or Lions? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host the Lions

Top News

'He's fun to coach': Arthur Smith, Matt Ryan, Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' record-setting day

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo, Kyle Pitts breaking records and NFL Draft needs

Analyzing Kyle Pitts' day and the impact it has on his future: Inside Tori's Notebook

Home turf win | Monochrome Mode

Advertising