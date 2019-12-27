Grady Jarrett: We have to 'get rid' of trial-and-error period in 2020

Dec 27, 2019 at 03:33 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The players in the Falcons' locker room were informed Thursday of some significant news regarding the futures of their head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Falcons owner and chairman Arthur Blank announced Quinn and Dimitroff have been retained for the 2020 season and will now directly report to president and CEO Rich McKay.

RELATED CONTENT:

After finishing 7-9 in 2018, the Falcons started the 2019 season 1-7. During the bye week, Blank said he would take a couple of weeks to evaluate things and was "extraordinarily disappointed" in the way the season had unfolded.

Since the bye, however, the Falcons are 5-2. Quinn gave his defensive play-calling duties to Jeff Ulbrich and Raheem Morris and the defense has made major strides.

With one game left to play, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said the focus is on beating Tampa Bay but did acknowledge his team can't have another season like 2019.

"For us, going forward, the trial-and-error period we have to get rid of that and we have to be able to start fast," Jarrett said. "We can't have mulligans and stuff. We have to come in day in and day out and we have to perform on gameday."

Several other players offered their reaction to the news of their head coach and general manager returning for another season:

De'Vondre Campbell:

"It's big for the team in general. He's the only head coach that I've had the pleasure of being with. It's pretty big for the franchise, in general. A great man, a great coach. Everything he brings to the program."

Alex Mack:
"Really good news. I think it shows a lot about the faith Arthur has in this team and Dan Quinn. I think it speaks a lot for the kind of guy Coach Quinn is. Just the attitude he brings to the team, the way he keeps things positive."

Isaiah Oliver:

"I think it's really a testament to show what kind of coach he is, what kind of person he is and what kind of man he is. Everybody is this room loves him as a coach and as a person. A lot of what we do is because of him. For him to get that opportunity to come back and show what he's capable of is a blessing for us as well."

Related Content

news

Eight men with ties to Falcons selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class

Rich McKay, Dan Reeves and six former players honored.

news

Bair Mail: Why are the Falcons signing so many former Bears players?

Scott Bair is on vacation. Tori takes over the mailbag, and she addresses the elephant in the room right off the bat.

news

Michael Pitre on Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and state of Falcons running backs

Veteran position coach also evaluates on Qadree Ollison, Avery Williams switching positions

news

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss who must step up to improve Falcons pass rush

news

Falcons sign veteran defensive lineman to one-year deal

Former Chicago Bear enters the competition to fortify defensive front

news

How the Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers shakes up NFC South

The Panthers have reportedly traded for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. How does this news affect the Falcons?

news

Frank Bush on Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

Falcons inside linebackers coach breaks down new-look position group

news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Calvin Ridley, Anthony Firkser and more

We also dive into Falcons second-round draft history in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Rescue yourself: How Falcons coaches are stimulating the minds of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

A part of playing the quarterback position in this league is having an answer to everything. Here's how the Falcons are teaching their QBs to do so this offseason.

news

Scratching the surface: What to expect from Kyle Pitts through second year in the league

If Kyle Pitts is only "scratching the surface" of the player he can be in this league, what depths lay ahead for the tight end in his second year?

news

Bair Mail: On Bryan Edwards, taking pressure off Kyle Pitts and breakout candidates

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons sign veteran punter to special teams unit

Bradley Pinion joins the Falcons after seven years in the league.

Top News

Eight men with ties to Falcons selected as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class

Bair Mail: Why are the Falcons signing so many former Bears players?

Michael Pitre on Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and state of Falcons running backs

Which Falcons pressure player will make biggest impact -- Question of the Week

Advertising