Atlanta Falcons Bring Girls Flag Football to 25 High Schools in Alabama

Falcons announce that 25 high schools across Alabama will receive grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch girls’ flag football programs.

Sep 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
MicrosoftTeams-image (5)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today, the Atlanta Falcons announce that 25 high schools across Alabama will receive grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch girls' flag football programs.

After leading the charge to help Georgia become the fourth state to sanction girls' flag football as an official high school sport in 2020, the Falcons worked to bring the game to Alabama as well. In 2021, the Falcons launched a pilot program for girls' flag football in Alabama with the assistance of Reigning Champs (RCX) and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). Last month, the AHSAA voted to sanction girls' flag football as an official high school sport beginning in 2024-25. This year, more than 86 high schools across Alabama will offer girls' flag football to their student-athletes.

"We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls' flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools," said Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football. "Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable."

The list of Alabama high schools receiving grants from the Falcons in 2023 can be found below:

High School Name County

Alma Bryant High School Mobile

Anniston High School Calhoun

B.C. Rain High School Mobile

Baker High School Mobile

Boaz High School Etowah

Brookwood High School Tuscaloosa

Calhoun High School Calhoun

Citronelle High School Mobile

Cleburne County High School Cleburne

Daphne High School Baldwin

Davidson High School Mobile

Gadsden City High School Etowah

Grissom High School Madison

Holt High School Tuscaloosa

John L. Leflore Magnet High School Mobile

Lanier High School Montgomery

Mae Jemison High School Madison

Mary G. Montgomery High School Mobile

McAdory High School Jefferson

Prattville High School Autauga

Satsuma High School Mobile

Selma High School Dallas

Shelby County High School Shelby

Theodore High School Mobile

Vigor High School Mobile

About Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a professional American football club and member of the National Football League (NFL). The team's headquarters and practice facility are located on a 50-acre site in Flowery Branch, Georgia. The Falcons' NFL expansion franchise was awarded in 1965 and acquired by current owner Arthur M. Blank in 2002. Under Blank's leadership, the Falcons have become one of the League's premier teams on and off the field, playing their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information, visit www.atlantafalcons.com, and follow @AtlantaFalcons

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons to fund construction of new USO Center in Bulgaria

news

'This isn't something that I even knew I could dream of': Thomas University girls flag football early success a sign of sports growth

Only two years old, the Night Hawks program returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NAIA flag football finals. 
news

Atlanta Falcons host second annual high school football award show

The honors were presented by Emory Healthcare
news

David Lee Windecher named Atlanta Falcons 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker of the year

news

Apalachee High School Coach Tony Lotti Named Atlanta Falcons 2022 Coach of the Year

news

'It puts things in perspective': Falcons players clean up Atlanta park in annual Hometown Huddle event

Jake Matthews, Kyle Pitts and Marcus Mariota join season ticket members, volunteers in Anderson Park clean-up project 
news

Positional breakdown: Casey Hayward Jr.'s veteran presence will be vital for a young defensive back group

Erik Harris returns, joins safety position battle with Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins
news

Atlanta Falcons Honor Trailblazers of Girls Flag Football in Georgia

Last night the Atlanta Falcons unveiled a new 30-foot dynamic wall display inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium dedicated to the trailblazers of high school girls flag football in the state of Georgia.
news

NAIA Women's Flag Football champion emerges at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Thirty-nine collegiate offers extended at NAIA Girls Flag Football High School Showcase presented by the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Flag and Reigning Champs Experiences 
news

Falcons Legends, Cheerleaders & Freddie Falcon celebrate Nurse Appreciation Day sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness

The Atlanta Falcons & Orangetheory Fitness host event at Children's Hospital of Atlanta - Egleston
news

Orangetheory® Fitness partners with the Atlanta Falcons to donate 3600 memberships to nurses of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Orangetheory Fitness becomes official fitness partner of Atlanta Falcons

Top News

Keeping perspective: How the quarterback sees the playing field can dictate his success

Week 2 Practice | 09.14.23

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson, Troy Andersen as Packers practice week continues

Manifest your world: How Tyler Allgeier has worked, evolved as a player, person since joining Falcons

Advertising