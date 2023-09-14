Atlanta Falcons Bring Girls Flag Football to 25 High Schools in Alabama

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today, the Atlanta Falcons announce that 25 high schools across Alabama will receive grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch girls' flag football programs.

After leading the charge to help Georgia become the fourth state to sanction girls' flag football as an official high school sport in 2020, the Falcons worked to bring the game to Alabama as well. In 2021, the Falcons launched a pilot program for girls' flag football in Alabama with the assistance of Reigning Champs (RCX) and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). Last month, the AHSAA voted to sanction girls' flag football as an official high school sport beginning in 2024-25. This year, more than 86 high schools across Alabama will offer girls' flag football to their student-athletes.

"We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls' flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools," said Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football. "Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable."

The list of Alabama high schools receiving grants from the Falcons in 2023 can be found below:

High School Name County

Alma Bryant High School Mobile

Anniston High School Calhoun

B.C. Rain High School Mobile

Baker High School Mobile

Boaz High School Etowah

Brookwood High School Tuscaloosa

Calhoun High School Calhoun

Citronelle High School Mobile

Cleburne County High School Cleburne

Daphne High School Baldwin

Davidson High School Mobile

Gadsden City High School Etowah

Grissom High School Madison

Holt High School Tuscaloosa

John L. Leflore Magnet High School Mobile

Lanier High School Montgomery

Mae Jemison High School Madison

Mary G. Montgomery High School Mobile

McAdory High School Jefferson

Prattville High School Autauga

Satsuma High School Mobile

Selma High School Dallas

Shelby County High School Shelby

Theodore High School Mobile

Vigor High School Mobile

