Atlanta Falcons Bring Girls Flag Football to 25 High Schools in Alabama

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today, the Atlanta Falcons announce that 25 high schools across Alabama will receive grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch girls' flag football programs.
After leading the charge to help Georgia become the fourth state to sanction girls' flag football as an official high school sport in 2020, the Falcons worked to bring the game to Alabama as well. In 2021, the Falcons launched a pilot program for girls' flag football in Alabama with the assistance of Reigning Champs (RCX) and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). Last month, the AHSAA voted to sanction girls' flag football as an official high school sport beginning in 2024-25. This year, more than 86 high schools across Alabama will offer girls' flag football to their student-athletes.
"We are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls' flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools," said Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football. "Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly. That help, especially the grants made available to our member schools, has been immeasurable."
The list of Alabama high schools receiving grants from the Falcons in 2023 can be found below:
High School Name County
Alma Bryant High School Mobile
Anniston High School Calhoun
B.C. Rain High School Mobile
Baker High School Mobile
Boaz High School Etowah
Brookwood High School Tuscaloosa
Calhoun High School Calhoun
Citronelle High School Mobile
Cleburne County High School Cleburne
Daphne High School Baldwin
Davidson High School Mobile
Gadsden City High School Etowah
Grissom High School Madison
Holt High School Tuscaloosa
John L. Leflore Magnet High School Mobile
Lanier High School Montgomery
Mae Jemison High School Madison
Mary G. Montgomery High School Mobile
McAdory High School Jefferson
Prattville High School Autauga
Satsuma High School Mobile
Selma High School Dallas
Shelby County High School Shelby
Theodore High School Mobile
Vigor High School Mobile
