'Generational talent': Stefon Diggs gives Cordarrelle Patterson high praise, compares Dalvin Cook, Adrian Peterson

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – When the Minnesota Vikings drafted Cordarrelle Patterson out of Tennessee in the first round in 2014, it was because of his skill as a pass catcher and explosiveness after the catch.

Eight years later, Patterson is making plays as a running back while still rocking the typically wide-receiver number in 84. Patterson has taken the bulk of carries in the Falcons backfield with 140 on the season and leads all backs with 579 yards and six touchdowns.

Patterson still makes some plays at receiver, though, like when he scored the Saints for a 65-yard catch with under a minute remaining in week eight that set up a game-winning Younghoe Koo field goal. Patterson leads the team in receiving touchdowns with six and has 49 receptions for 523 yards on the year, the most receiving yards he has had in his career.

His play has caught the attention of many around the league, and the latest player to reign praise for Patterson is Bills wide-receiver, Stefon Diggs.