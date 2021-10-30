Friends Kyle Pitts and D.J. Moore proud of each other's success

And Pitts did more than just follow in Moore's footsteps — he crafted his own path.

After transferring from Abington Senior High School following his freshman year, Pitts joined juggernaut Archbishop Wood – just 13 miles away from Imhotep – of the Philadelphia Catholic League. Pitts quickly became one of the best players in the state before making history at the University of Florida and now in the NFL.

Now Pitts and Moore are a part of a recent string of young players from Philadelphia who are playing in the NFL, including D'Andre Swift (Lions), Christian Barmore (Patriots), Nasir Adderley (Chargers), Mark Webb (Chargers), and a few others.

"It's real special that this little group is all making it because we all knew each other growing up," Moore said. "In Philly, it was a big thing because we all played high school together. We all was real competitive no matter what. But we just stayed out the way and from the streets and everything, just to make sure all this happened to us."

Pitts has been on a great to start this season and specifically in his past two games, becoming the only rookie tight end with back-to-back 100-yard games in 50 years. He has 16 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown over the historic two-game span.

While Moore is proud of all Pitts is doing and wants him to be successful, he just hopes it is not against the Panthers.

"Listen, we cool and all, but on Sunday, we got a job to do," Moore said with a laugh, "so after the game, if he score, I might tell 'em I'm proud of him."