Falcons designate receiver, defensive lineman as practice squad elevations

Frank Darby and Timmy Horne are eligible to play Sunday's game against the Cardinals. 

Nov 11, 2023 at 03:59 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Falcons designated two players as standard practice squad elevations, the team announced Saturday, making wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive lineman Timmy Horne eligible to play Sunday's game against the host Arizona Cardinals.

Darby's elevation is likely a reaction to Mack Hollins being ruled out of the Week 10 contest with an ankle injury. Adding Darby to the mix means the Falcons will have five options available to them. The Falcons typically make that number of receivers active on game day.

Horne provides some cover on the defensive interior if David Onyemata can't go. He was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report with an ankle injury. Or it could fall in line with previous weeks, where a defensive tackle is elevated based on practice-week competition and single-game matchups. Time will tell on that front.

This is Darby's first practice squad elevation. He will return to the practice squad after the game, without the team having to make a formal transaction.

This game will certainly mean something to Darby, who went to college nearby at Arizona State.

The Falcons made the energetic, aggressive receiver their sixth-round pick back in 2021. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, with one reception for 14 yards. He spent most of last season on the practice squad but appeared in five games and had one catch for 15 yards.

Darby was waived/injured on Aug. 14 but re-signed with the practice squad on Oct. 3.

Horne has played in two games already this season, with three tackles to his credit. He appeared in all 17 games last season and made five starts.

Travel Photos | Falcons Fly to Phoenix

The Falcons take flight to Phoenix to face the Cardinals in week ten of the 2023 regular season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 18

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Milo Eifler #52 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 18

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 18

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 18

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 18

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to face Cardinals in Week 10

Atlanta dropped below .500 for the first time all season with a loss to the Vikings in Week 9. Can they get back to middle ground in Arizona? 
news

Do it all: Why Falcons value multi-sport athletes

Drake London, Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen among several Falcons players who starred in other sports outside football
news

Analyzing Falcons key statistics, outcomes in the red zone  

The Falcons are 14-of-28 in their trips to the red zone in 2023. What is there to learn in those 28 trips? 
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith announces Week 10 game status of Drake London, Mack Hollins and others

Atlanta has ruled Hollins and Dee Alford OUT for Sunday's game in Arizona. 
news

Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Arizona at State Farm Stadium on Sunday
news

Nerdy Birds: Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith get rolling and the importance of being a well-conditioned team

Pitts and Smith have combined for 68 offensive touches and 807 scrimmage yards this season and have emerged as arguably the most impactful tight end duo in the NFL this season. 
news

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder and long-term QB plans, how to win NFC South and more

We also discuss Dave Ragone's role in the Falcons offense in this Friday mailbag. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Mack Hollins, Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Cardinals practice week continues

Mack Hollins was the only player who did not participate in practice on Thursday. 
news

Why Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata 'starting to be the best he can be'

The veteran interior presence recorded a sack, a forced fumble and 10 tackles in the Falcons' Week 9 contest against the Vikings. 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 10 game
news

Falcons injury report: Six players held out of practice as Cardinals prep week begins

Mack Hollins, DeMarcco Hellams and four other players did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Top News

Do it all: Why Falcons value multi-sport athletes

Five things to watch when Falcons travel to face Cardinals in Week 10

Falcons designate receiver, defensive lineman as practice squad elevations

Analyzing Falcons key statistics, outcomes in the red zone  

Advertising