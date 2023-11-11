Falcons designate receiver, defensive lineman as practice squad elevations

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Falcons designated two players as standard practice squad elevations, the team announced Saturday, making wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive lineman Timmy Horne eligible to play Sunday's game against the host Arizona Cardinals.

Darby's elevation is likely a reaction to Mack Hollins being ruled out of the Week 10 contest with an ankle injury. Adding Darby to the mix means the Falcons will have five options available to them. The Falcons typically make that number of receivers active on game day.

Horne provides some cover on the defensive interior if David Onyemata can't go. He was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report with an ankle injury. Or it could fall in line with previous weeks, where a defensive tackle is elevated based on practice-week competition and single-game matchups. Time will tell on that front.

This is Darby's first practice squad elevation. He will return to the practice squad after the game, without the team having to make a formal transaction.

This game will certainly mean something to Darby, who went to college nearby at Arizona State.

The Falcons made the energetic, aggressive receiver their sixth-round pick back in 2021. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, with one reception for 14 yards. He spent most of last season on the practice squad but appeared in five games and had one catch for 15 yards.

Darby was waived/injured on Aug. 14 but re-signed with the practice squad on Oct. 3.