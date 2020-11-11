Foye Oluokun named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, an Atlanta Falcons player has earned player of the week honors for the NFC.

After his performance against the Denver Broncos, linebacker Foye Oluokun has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Week. It's been a breakout season for Oluokun, and that continued on Sunday during the Falcons' 34-27 victory, their first inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium of the season.

In the win, Oluokun led the Falcons with 10 tackles while also recording one sack, four hits on the quarterback, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflection. So far in 2020, Oluokun, a former sixth-round pick out of Yale, leads Atlanta with 64 tackles and has also registered three forced fumbles, three pass defenses and one interception. His emergence has been a major positive for the Falcons defense.

"He's doing a little bit of everything," Interim head coach Raheem Morris said of Oluokun. "He's going after the ball, he's making the routine plays, he's making the hard plays look easy. He's become one of our better tacklers. He's certainly a leader on our defense."