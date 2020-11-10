Stats don't lie: Where the Falcons rank in every category at the bye week

Nov 10, 2020 at 11:47 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) won back-to-back games heading into their bye week after starting the season with five straight losses. The Falcons' passing offense has been on the league's best all season, while Atlanta's defense is improving each week.

Here's a look at where the Falcons rank in three key statistics on offense and defense through nine games:

Offense:

Passing offense: No. 3 (290.0 yards per game)

Rushing offense: No. 16 (106.8 ypg)

Scoring offense: No. 13 (27.0 points per game)

Defense:

Points per game: No. 23 (27.9 ppg)

Passing defense: No. 31 (310.3 ypg)

Rushing defense: No. 7 (99.7 ypg)

Two other notable statistical categories:

Sacks: No. 24 (14)

Turnover differential: No. 13 (+2)

Game Photos | Broncos vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Salute to Service activation on the halo board during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Salute to Service uniform decals before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
General Jim Dickinson and Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker pull the train horn against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
General Jim Dickinson and Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker pull the train horn against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 runs out the TAPS flag before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 gestures during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 hugs wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 celebrates scoring a touchdown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 fist bumps running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 reacts during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 reacts during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 makes an interception during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forcing the ball out of Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock #3 hands during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stands ready during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with linebacker Deion Jones #45 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 during the second half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 and defensive back Darqueze Dennard #34 celebrate after Ricardo Allen makes an interception against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Todd Gurley #21 celebrate after Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 is shown during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and Denver Broncos defensive back Kevin Toliver #26 shake hands after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Russell Gage is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown after the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 breaks up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 and linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 defend during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrate a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates making a sack during the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 receives the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Todd Gurley #21after receiving the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 gestures during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 receives the ball to make a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 celebrates with running back Qadree Ollison #30 touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Edmond Robinson #46 is shown during warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Owner embraces Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A general view of Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from Salute to Service activation in Merceces-Benz Stadium before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown before the game against the Denver Broncos on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
