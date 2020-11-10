Stats don't lie: Where the Falcons rank in every category at the bye week

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) won back-to-back games heading into their bye week after starting the season with five straight losses. The Falcons' passing offense has been on the league's best all season, while Atlanta's defense is improving each week.
Here's a look at where the Falcons rank in three key statistics on offense and defense through nine games:
Offense:
Passing offense: No. 3 (290.0 yards per game)
Rushing offense: No. 16 (106.8 ypg)
Scoring offense: No. 13 (27.0 points per game)
Defense:
Points per game: No. 23 (27.9 ppg)
Passing defense: No. 31 (310.3 ypg)
Rushing defense: No. 7 (99.7 ypg)
Two other notable statistical categories:
Sacks: No. 24 (14)
Turnover differential: No. 13 (+2)
