Foye Oluokun making a difference before school closures

The visits took the Falcons' third-year linebacker from Hall County to the Westside of Atlanta and each group welcomed him with open arms and ears. He was able to share his story of not only being successful in the National Football League, but also graduating from Yale University with a degree in economics.

"[His visit is] really important because this is a pivotal time in their life to make good decisions and to understand that you can be an athlete and you can be really good at school too. You don't have to make the choice to be good at one or the other," said Sara Blankenship, media specialist for Buford Senior Academy.