Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation provides Cardiac Emergency Preparedness Grants

The foundation granted $250,000 to the American Heart Association (AHA) to support lifesaving CPR education through the Nation of Lifesavers program. The goal of the program is to turn bystanders into lifesavers, so that in the time of cardiac emergency anyone, anywhere is prepared and empowered to provide CPR. In partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, the AHA will provide training to Atlanta-area community members and organizations, fans and Falcons staff on CPR and First Aid preparedness during a cardiac emergency.

"What we know is that over 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen every year and more than 90% of those that go into cardiac arrest do not survive. The power is in our hands to change this," said Carla Smith, region senior vice president and executive director of the Metro Atlanta American Heart Association. "Increasing the number of bystanders that are equipped with the tools needed to respond in the event of a cardiac emergency through CPR and AED use could save the life of a family member, friend, neighbor or stranger. Through the collaboration with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons, we will continue to be relentless in our efforts to extend the chain of survival across metro Atlanta and build a Nation of Lifesavers."

A $250,000 grant was awarded to Emory University to support the launch of the CPR Emergency Preparedness program, which will provide instructor-led training with hands-on, interactive educational sessions for participants. The AHA will provide CPR instruction for the program, and sports medicine professionals from Emory Healthcare, one of the nation's largest employers of athletic trainers, will lead training with youth sports officials and coaches to improve safety at the youth sports level. Participants will be trained in organizing a response team and developing an Emergency Action Plan, which includes the use of an AED and instructions for directing incoming EMS personnel.