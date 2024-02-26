Atlanta Falcons Host Third Annual High School Football Award Show Presented by Emory Healthcare

Atlanta, GA – February 26, 2024 - On Friday, February 23, 2024, The Atlanta Falcons hosted the third annual High School Football Award Show, presented by Emory Healthcare. The event celebrated the achievements of Georgia high school student-athletes, coaches and staff members who have left an indelible mark on the football community.
The High School Football Award Show presented by Emory Healthcare featured the presentation of five distinguishing honors, including:
- Atlanta Falcons 2023 Athletic Trainer of the Year – Bridgette Banks
- Atlanta Falcons 2023 Assistant Coaches of the Year – Trey Buice, Chauncey Prather, Janvier Harper, Chris Mixon
- Atlanta Falcons 2023 Coach of the Year – Keith Maloof
- High School Man of the Year presented by Georgia Power – Shaw Mixon
- Trailblazer of the Year presented by Georgia Power – Malia Burkes
Additionally*,Executive Director *Dr. Robin Hines received a surprise GHSA recognition for his historic contributions to high school sports. Special recognition was also extended to honor the invaluable officiating contributions, amidst the national shortage of individuals available to officiate high school sports, and honors for High School State Champions.
Atlanta Falcons 2023 Athletic Trainer of the Year
Bridgette Banks, honored as the Athletic Trainer of the Year from Johns Creek High School, is dedicated to the well-being of high school athletes. With her unwavering commitment to their physical and emotional health, Bridgette ensures that each athlete receives the highest level of care and support. Her efforts both on and off the field foster a culture of safety, resilience and achievement, making her an invaluable asset to the athletic community and a true champion of student-athlete welfare.
Atlanta Falcons 2023 Assistant Coaches of the Year
Trey Buice of Lakeside High School, Chauncey Prather of Booker T. Washington High School, Janvier Harper of Jonesboro High School and Chris Mixon of Alpharetta High School were recognized for their exceptional assistant coaching contributions. Buice's profound impact on the Lakeside community extends far beyond the field, highlighting his unwavering dedication to community engagement. His involvement in initiatives like sponsoring the Special Olympics and direct work with the special needs community underscores his role as both a teacher and an exemplary role model for students. Prather's accolades as the 2020 Chick-fil-A Play It Smart Coach of the Year and the 2023 Assistant Coach of the Week showcase his dedication to coaching excellence at Booker T. Washington High School. With an impressive overall 9-4 region record, Harper has played a pivotal role in enhancing the women's flag football league. Her contributions include implementing innovative community enrichment programming, crafting successful defensive strategies and other impactful initiatives aimed at fostering growth and excellence within sport. Mixon has played a fundamental role in the Alpharetta's flag football program for the past three years, initiating a summer program that enhanced practice opportunities and tournaments, resulting in increasing success. Additionally, he actively engages in community involvement, spearheading fundraising efforts for events like the Polar Bear Plunge and serving as the head of relational affairs.
Atlanta Falcons 2023 Coach of the Year
The Atlanta Falcons 2023 Coach of the Year recognizes a head coach that represents integrity, leadership, perseverance, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection and on-field success. Presented by Falcons Linebacker Lorenzo Carter, Keith Maloof, the head coach at Norcross High School embodies coaching excellence. As head coach at Norcross High School since 1999, he's led the team to consecutive state titles in 2012 and 2013 and mentored National Football League (NFL) stars like Alvin Kamara and Jake Camarda. Maloof's commitment to player protection and community engagement sets a standard of professionalism and success in Georgia's high school football landscape.
High School Man of the Year presented by Georgia Power
Modeled after the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the Atlanta Falcons High School Man of the Year honors a high school football student-athlete who embodies excellence on and off the field. Shaw Mixon, recognized as the Atlanta Falcons 2023 High School Man of the Year, embodies leadership and selflessness at Lassiter High School. As a three-year varsity starter on the football team and Vice President of Sources of Strength, Shaw's commitment to community service and mental health advocacy sets him apart. Despite personal challenges, including the loss of his father and a season-ending injury, Shaw's resilience and dedication inspire those around him, leaving an enduring impact on both his school and local community.
Trailblazer of the Year presented by Georgia Power
The Atlanta Falcons Trailblazer Award recognizes a Georgia high school student-athlete who has gone above and beyond to contribute her girls flag football team on the field, while an impact in her community. Malia Burkes, the Trailblazer of the Year presented by Georgia Power, stands as a beacon of excellence at Peachtree Ridge High School. As a back-to-back team captain in flag football, Burkes consistently sets records and inspires her teammates to strive for greatness. Beyond athletics, Malia excels academically and demonstrates unwavering commitment to community service, volunteering at food banks and mentoring elementary school students. Her prestigious accolades, including the Lion Award, reflect her dedication to leadership and moral fortitude, making her a true role model and inspiration within her school community and beyond.