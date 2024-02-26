Atlanta Falcons Host Third Annual High School Football Award Show Presented by Emory Healthcare

Trey Buice of Lakeside High School, Chauncey Prather of Booker T. Washington High School, Janvier Harper of Jonesboro High School and Chris Mixon of Alpharetta High School were recognized for their exceptional assistant coaching contributions. Buice's profound impact on the Lakeside community extends far beyond the field, highlighting his unwavering dedication to community engagement. His involvement in initiatives like sponsoring the Special Olympics and direct work with the special needs community underscores his role as both a teacher and an exemplary role model for students. Prather's accolades as the 2020 Chick-fil-A Play It Smart Coach of the Year and the 2023 Assistant Coach of the Week showcase his dedication to coaching excellence at Booker T. Washington High School. With an impressive overall 9-4 region record, Harper has played a pivotal role in enhancing the women's flag football league. Her contributions include implementing innovative community enrichment programming, crafting successful defensive strategies and other impactful initiatives aimed at fostering growth and excellence within sport. Mixon has played a fundamental role in the Alpharetta's flag football program for the past three years, initiating a summer program that enhanced practice opportunities and tournaments, resulting in increasing success. Additionally, he actively engages in community involvement, spearheading fundraising efforts for events like the Polar Bear Plunge and serving as the head of relational affairs.