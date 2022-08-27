Five players to watch when Falcons host Jaguars in final preseason game

Feleipe Franks

Franks took a lot of heat from the fanbase after the second half of Monday night's game. And yeah, I get the frustration, it wasn't a good half of football. But I don't rest the blame solely on Franks' shoulders. Those shoulders haven't had a red quarterback jersey on since camp begin. I don't think I am over simplifying the situation to say Franks has not been a quarterback this camp. I would say he's taken 85 percent of his preseason practice snaps at tight end. Only recently - when the preseason games began - did we see him get a bit more work at quarterback.

Franks growth as a tight end throughout the preseason surprised me. I even got to the point where I was willing to put him on my 53-man roster projection not as a quarterback, but as a tight end. That's how highly I thought of his transition. However, we haven't seen him in hardly any action at the position in any of the first two preseason games. I can't help but think you all now think I am crazy for praising Franks' tight end play the way I did throughout the first two and a half weeks of camp. But I promise you what I saw was real, and I just wish everyone else could have seen more of it.