Falcons to conduct business virtually on Friday

The team is exercising an abundance of caution after one new positive test 

Nov 06, 2020 at 09:35 AM
Staff
Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test to a member of the football staff, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Friday and will conduct all operations virtually.

Contact tracing protocols have commenced and the team has returned to the league's intensive protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday's game. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.

