Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft has arrived. The Falcons have added RB Bijan Robinson, OL Matthew Bergeron and DL Zach Harrison. After trading away their No. 110 overall pick to Indianapolis to move back up into the second round to take Bergeron, the Falcons have three picks on Saturday, one in the fourth round and two in the seventh round.

The seventh round is often hard to target just because you're getting further and further away from the prospects you know the most about. With this in mind, I wanted to take a look at the fifth round instead, along with players the Falcons could target in the fourth round, too.

The fifth round is a place that has been plentiful for the Falcons under Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams and Ta'Quon Graham were all fifth round pick in recent years. The Falcons have found value in the fifth round, so perhaps they try to finagle a trade to get back into it.