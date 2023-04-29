Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Falcons traded away one of their fourth round picks to move up into the second round to take OL Matthew Bergeron. As of right now, they have three picks to make on Day 3. 

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:19 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft has arrived. The Falcons have added RB Bijan Robinson, OL Matthew Bergeron and DL Zach Harrison. After trading away their No. 110 overall pick to Indianapolis to move back up into the second round to take Bergeron, the Falcons have three picks on Saturday, one in the fourth round and two in the seventh round.

The seventh round is often hard to target just because you're getting further and further away from the prospects you know the most about. With this in mind, I wanted to take a look at the fifth round instead, along with players the Falcons could target in the fourth round, too.

The fifth round is a place that has been plentiful for the Falcons under Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams and Ta'Quon Graham were all fifth round pick in recent years. The Falcons have found value in the fifth round, so perhaps they try to finagle a trade to get back into it.

So, instead of giving you a bunch of seventh round targets, I'm going to give you a group of fifth round targets in the hopes the Falcons strike gold in the fifth round once again. We'll start with the fourth round first.

No. 113 overall, fourth round

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

I said it before Day 2 and I'll say it again before Day 3: I will continue to hold onto hope that Adebawore lands in Atlanta until he comes off the board.

LB Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Rush or Phillips or both could be available when the Falcons are on the clock at No. 113. Neither are considered early career starters, but the Falcons likely wouldn't need them to based on the fact they already have A.J. Terrell, Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes in the cornerback room. However, the Falcons could still use depth at the position, depth which Rush or Phillips could easily provide.

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Perhaps surprisingly, Scott is still on the board going into the final day of the draft. There were many draft analysts who had Scott as a second round pick, but sometimes the cookie doesn't crumble the way you think it will. Maybe this is good news for the Falcons, who could still use a body or two in the wide receiver room. As a former teammate of Desmond Ridder, perhaps Scott wouldn't be a bad idea at 113.

No. TBD overall, fifth round

EDGE Moro Ojomo, Texas

Here's what we know: The Falcons already have two of Ojomo's Texas teammates, Robinson and Graham. We also know the Falcons staff visited Austin to attend Texas' pro day and hold a private workout with Robinson not too long after. They've probably come into contact with Ojomo a few times in the pre-draft process. Here's what we don't know: If they like him enough to draft him.

WR Parker Washignton, Penn State

DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Young is an imperfect talent, yes. Some have said raw, even. But he's coachable and powerful, two things the Falcons have said they value in a player. An ACL injury early in his college career caused him to miss the final games of the 2019 season and the first few games of the 2020 season, but since his return he's been durable and reliable as a starter for the last two years. He's grown the most during those two years and could be trending in the right direction.

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

2023 Draft Pics | First Round Pick Bijan Robinson Arrives in Flowery Branch

We take a look at Bijan Robinson's visit to Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch after the 2023 NFL Draft, presented by Harrah's.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson travels from Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson arrives at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson interacts with Arthur Blank during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

