Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

May 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AP_19356758999818
The Falcons have signed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to a one-year contract.

Sharpe was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound receiver has tallied 92 receptions for 1,167 yards (12.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 51 games (29 starts) over five NFL seasons. Sharpe appeared in four games with Minnesota in 2020 before spending the final two weeks of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason on Kansas City's practice squad.

Prior to entering the NFL, Sharpe played four seasons (2012-15) at the University of Massachusetts where he became the school's all-time leader in receptions (277) and receiving yards (3,486) in 47 games (43 starts).

