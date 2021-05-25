Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

Sharpe was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound receiver has tallied 92 receptions for 1,167 yards (12.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 51 games (29 starts) over five NFL seasons. Sharpe appeared in four games with Minnesota in 2020 before spending the final two weeks of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason on Kansas City's practice squad.