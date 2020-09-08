Falcons sign Willie Wright to practice squad, have one spot remaining

 Wright brings the Falcons' practice squad number to 15, and they have one spot remaining to fil

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:08 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday morning that they have signed offensive tackle Willie Wright to the practice squad. Wright brings the Falcons' practice squad number to 15, and they have one spot remaining to fill.

Wright, 24, was released by the Cleveland Browns as they cut down their roster to reach the league's 53-man limit for the regular season. He was entering his second season with the Browns and had switched to center upon joining the organization after starting for three seasons at tackle while playing at the University of Tulsa. The Falcons list the 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman as a tackle, but they value versatility along their offensive line.

With Wright in the fold, here's a look at the 15 players currently on the Falcons' practice squad:

  • CB Delrick Abrams Jr.
  • QB Kurt Benkert
  • S Jamal Carter
  • DE Austin Edwards
  • WR Juwan Green
  • CB Tyler Hall
  • OL Sean Harlow
  • CB Josh Hawkins
  • QB Kyle Lauletta
  • P Cameron Nizialek
  • TE Jared Pinkney
  • LB Edmond Robinson
  • WR Chris Rowland
  • OL John Wetzel
  • OT Willie Wright

