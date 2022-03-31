Falcons sign veteran defensive back to help fortify secondary

Dean Marlowe provides depth, some starting experience, to safety group

The Falcons added more depth and experience to their secondary on Thursday afternoon, signing safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract.

The defensive backfield is looking sturdy at this point in the offseason, with Casey Hayward joining the squad and Isaiah Oliver returning to it. Erik Harris is also back with a group of safeties that Marlowe is now joining.

Those veterans will compete with Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant, young players with promise who could be long-term options.

Marlowe is a strong option if he needs to start. He made nine starts in 2021 and played in 16 games representing the Detroit Lions. He had a career-high 67 tackles with two passes defensed. He has been a reserve during his NFL career and is someone who can also make an impact on special teams.

The 29-year-old has played for Carolina, Buffalo and Detroit over six NFL seasons.

The Falcons could still use defensive help, especially at linebacker and edge rusher. That could come later in free agency or through the NFL Draft next month.

