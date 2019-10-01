Falcons sign offensive lineman, linebacker to practice squad

Oct 01, 2019 at 01:50 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

mcneil

The Atlanta Falcons made a pair of practice squad moves Tuesday, signing offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil and linebacker Ahmad Thomas and releasing punter Matt Wile and defensive end Austin Larkin.

McNeil, 24, spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The 6-foot-6, 328-pound lineman is a versatile blocker who played both guard and tackle while starting 46 games throughout his career at Louisville.

Thomas, 24, played in two games with one start for the Colts last season at linebacker. Prior to that, Thomas spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders. A three-year starter in the secondary at Oklahoma, Thomas was one of four team captains his senior year.

Wile joined the Falcons after starting punter Matt Bosher sustained a groin injury. Wile was the punter during the Falcons' loss to the Colts, and his one punt in the game pinned Indianapolis at its own 7-yard line.

Larkin has been on and off the Falcons' practice squad this season, and he most recently rejoined the team prior to the Titans game.

