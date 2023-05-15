Falcons sign four, cut several in series of moves following rookie minicamp

Former Alabama WR Slade Bolden among four additions to the roster

May 15, 2023 at 03:59 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have shuffled their roster some following a three-day rookie minicamp, which featured the team's draft picks, undrafted free agents and a whole bunch of tryout players.

A few of them fared well enough to get a longer look and a shot to make the 53-man roster this fall.

Here's a list of the Falcons signings the team announced on Monday, which comes shortly after the three-day session:

  • LB Andre Smith (North Carolina)
  • WR Slade Bolden (Alabama)
  • DB Natrone Brooks (So. Mississippi)
  • DB Clifford Chattman (UTSA)

Here's a list of cuts announced by the team:

  • LB David Anenih (Houston)
  • RB B.J. Baylor (Oregon State) *waived/injured
  • CB Javelin Guidry (Utah)
  • DB Matt Hankins (Iowa)
  • WR Ra'Saun Henry (Virginia)
  • DB Dylan Mabin (Fordham)
  • TE/FB John Raine (Northwestern)

2023 Rookie Minicamp Practice: Day 3

Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons rookies in action during the final day of the 2023 rookie minicamp.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lwal Uguak #72 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Lwal Uguak #72 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons fullback Clint Ratkovich #38 and cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Frank Bush during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Frank Bush during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Michael Pitre during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Michael Pitre during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips #34 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #22 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks #22 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Trey Morrison #20 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Trey Morrison #20 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Barry Wesley #79 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tackle Barry Wesley #79 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Gray during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Gray during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Zach Harrison #96 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron #65 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Cam Sutton #44 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 and wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Xavier Malone #82 and wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons center Jovaughn Gwyn #56 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Alijah McGhee #29, tackle Terry Hampton #91, defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37, cornerback Clark Phillips #34, Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Gotel #92, cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23, cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21, wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Alijah McGhee #29, tackle Terry Hampton #91, defensive specialist DeMarcco Hellams #37, cornerback Clark Phillips #34, Atlanta Falcons tackle Matthew Gotel #92, cornerback Ferlando Jordan #23, cornerback Nehemiah Shelton #21, wide receiver Keilahn Harris #86 during the 2023 Rookie Minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Be-The-First-To-Get-A-Jersey 1080x1080
SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Syracuse product has played tackle throughout his athletic career as an offensive lineman

news

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Utah product ready to prove he can thrive, produce at the NFL level

news

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Jovaughn Gwyn talks about transition to center, plus Zach Harrison's physical tools and Bijan Robinson's lightning quick feet

news

Why it meant so much to Zach Harrison when Calais Campbell reached out

Decorated veteran offered to mentor Falcons third-round pick out of Ohio State

news

Why Bijan Robinson chose to wear No. 7 with Falcons

The first-round NFL Draft pick wore No. 5 at Texas, switched numbers to start his career in Atlanta

news

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Bijan Robinson's Falcons debut, Zach Harrison and DeMarcco Hellams speak to the media, tryout players who stood out highlighted.

news

Falcons sign DB Clark Phillips III to rookie contract

The Utah defensive back was the Falcons fourth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn to rookie deal

The South Carolina product was the Falcons final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams

Atlanta drafted the Alabama product in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons sign No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson to rookie deal

The Texas product officially joins Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson in the Falcons backfield.

news

Longtime Falcons scouting executive Phil Emery retires; Anthony Robinson, Rob Kisiel move on to other organizations

Top News

'I think I'm picking it up well': Matthew Bergeron details his position switch from tackle to guard

Falcons sign four, cut several in series of moves following rookie minicamp

Clark Phillips III details what makes him a 'chip on the shoulder guy'

Notes, quotes and observations from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Advertising