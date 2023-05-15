Falcons sign four, cut several in series of moves following rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have shuffled their roster some following a three-day rookie minicamp, which featured the team's draft picks, undrafted free agents and a whole bunch of tryout players.
A few of them fared well enough to get a longer look and a shot to make the 53-man roster this fall.
Here's a list of the Falcons signings the team announced on Monday, which comes shortly after the three-day session:
- LB Andre Smith (North Carolina)
- WR Slade Bolden (Alabama)
- DB Natrone Brooks (So. Mississippi)
- DB Clifford Chattman (UTSA)
Here's a list of cuts announced by the team:
- LB David Anenih (Houston)
- RB B.J. Baylor (Oregon State) *waived/injured
- CB Javelin Guidry (Utah)
- DB Matt Hankins (Iowa)
- WR Ra'Saun Henry (Virginia)
- DB Dylan Mabin (Fordham)
- TE/FB John Raine (Northwestern)
Take a look at the Atlanta Falcons rookies in action during the final day of the 2023 rookie minicamp.