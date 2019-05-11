Falcons sign former Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James

May 11, 2019 at 04:00 PM
Will McFadden

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Throughout two days of rookie minicamp practice players sought to make an impact on the Falcons' coaching staff, and it appears former Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James did just that.

Following their final practice on Saturday, the Falcons announced that they have signed Brooks-James. One of the standouts during practice, Brooks-James broke off several big runs, slipping through the hole and showcasing his exceptional speed in the open field.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back had a versatile role during his college career at Oregon. Brooks-James carried the ball 283 times for 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns; he also caught 40 passes for 392 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Outside of his offensive duties, Brooks-James returned 44 kicks during his time at Oregon for 1,047 yards and a score.

In a corresponding move, the team announced that they have waived/injured running back Jeremy Langford. Langford joined the Falcons' practice squad late last season, and he was later added to the active roster, appearing in Atlanta's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

