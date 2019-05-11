Takeaways: Jayson Stanley, defensive line among top observations at Falcons rookie minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their second and final rookie minicamp practice on Saturday in the team's indoor practice facility.

Similar to Friday, there was plenty of energy among the players and coaches as they flew through drills and competed in non-contact 11-on-11 periods. With minicamp now in the books, the Falcons will continue to have select organized team activities in the coming weeks prior to the start of training camp in July.

But there's plenty of time to talk about that later, let's get to some of the observations from Saturday's practice.

Defensive linemen made plays against the offensive line

One of the more exciting periods took place in the middle of practice when the coaches pit the offensive line against the defensive line. First-round picks Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary lined up next to each other on the right side of the line, and while they had strong performances on Friday, each of them was beaten at least once on Saturday. Tackle Lanard Bonner was one player who did hold up well in this drill.

But it was the defensive players who made the strongest impression. Linebacker Tre' Crawford looked really quick off the edge and beat both tackles, including McGary, during his two reps. Defensive tackle Willie Yarbary also won both of his reps on the interior, showcasing some solid hand-work to disengage from blockers.

Jayson Stanley the latest receiver to get a look at cornerback

Those who remember C.J. Goodwin's time with the Falcons know they aren't afraid to give a receiver a look on the defensive side of the ball. Former Georgia receiver Jayson Stanley is the latest player to get that treatment in Atlanta.

Stanley has the length and ball skills to play defensive back, and it was his work on special teams at Georgia that really sold the Falcons on his potential on defense.