Falcons sign all six members of 2020 Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have signed contracts with all six players the team selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The news comes as the league and NFL Players Association remain in talks about parameters to ensure the health and safety of players and team personnel in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but having signed contracts in place means the Falcons' rookies can participate in any club activities allowed by the league once any decisions are made.

Atlanta's 2020 draft was very defense-oriented with four of the team's six picks dedicated to that side of the ball. The Falcons' first two selections – cornerback A.J. Terrell and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson – are expected to be significant contributors this fall at important spots. In the fourth round, the Falcons drafted linebacker Mykal Walker and safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who match the physical traits Atlanta looks for at those two positions.