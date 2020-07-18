The complete list of Falcons 'Madden NFL 21' ratings

The full ratings for "Madden NFL 21" have officially been released, giving Falcons fans their first chance to see how their favorite players stack up in the game.
The top players at some positions have already been revealed, so we know the ratings for Matt Ryan (87) and Julio Jones (97) already and their place among fellow quarterbacks and wide receivers in the game. Now, it's time to take a position-by-position look at the rest of the Falcons' roster:
Cornerback
|Name
|Overall rating
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Tackle
|Man coverage
|Zone coverage
|Kendall Sheffield
|73
|93
|93
|56
|92
|59
|73
|71
|Isaiah Oliver
|71
|88
|89
|59
|86
|52
|73
|70
|A.J. Terrell
|70
|92
|91
|60
|87
|50
|70
|72
|Josh Hawkins
|66
|92
|92
|59
|84
|43
|68
|63
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|66
|86
|89
|60
|85
|54
|62
|64
|Jordan Miller
|65
|89
|90
|50
|86
|48
|66
|68
Defensive end
|Name
|Overall rating
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Tackle
|Block shed
|Power moves
|Finesse moves
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|81
|84
|87
|73
|83
|82
|61
|74
|83
|Takk McKinley
|79
|86
|89
|89
|81
|77
|68
|70
|81
|Allen Bailey
|74
|78
|83
|90
|74
|76
|61
|78
|58
|Marlon Davidson
|71
|71
|80
|85
|71
|82
|75
|75
|63
|John Cominsky
|69
|82
|84
|84
|81
|78
|73
|68
|61
|Charles Harris
|69
|82
|87
|75
|80
|76
|62
|60
|74
|Steven Means
|68
|80
|85
|71
|73
|76
|67
|65
|76
|Austin Larkin
|64
|74
|83
|75
|76
|78
|58
|60
|67
|Austin Edwards
|62
|78
|83
|83
|75
|76
|66
|64
|59
Defensive tackle
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Tackle
|Block shed
|Power moves
|Finesse moves
|Grady Jarrett
|90
|70
|84
|89
|71
|85
|90
|93
|76
|Tyeler Davison
|77
|66
|80
|90
|65
|79
|78
|78
|62
|Deadrin Senat
|71
|67
|81
|91
|59
|81
|71
|68
|61
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|60
|76
|86
|78
|73
|77
|65
|69
|60
Fullback
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Carrying
|Run block
|Impact block
|Lead block
|Keith Smith
|62
|75
|79
|76
|84
|75
|59
|59
|75
Kicker
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Kick power
|Kick accuracy
|Younghoe Koo
|67
|71
|74
|47
|63
|93
|68
Linebacker
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Tackle
|Block shed
|Pursuit
|Play recognition
|Man coverage
|Zone coverage
|Deion Jones
|86
|91
|92
|73
|88
|85
|69
|89
|82
|75
|83
|Foye Oluokun
|73
|90
|89
|68
|86
|79
|57
|81
|70
|65
|70
|Deone Bucannon
|69
|88
|91
|78
|83
|80
|56
|79
|77
|50
|60
|LaRoy Reynolds
|67
|83
|89
|82
|75
|78
|60
|78
|64
|59
|62
|Mykal Walker
|66
|84
|86
|72
|81
|81
|66
|79
|62
|51
|55
|Edmond Robinson
|62
|83
|87
|72
|77
|75
|62
|80
|48
|59
|67
|Ahmad Thomas
|60
|83
|89
|68
|83
|77
|64
|78
|62
|51
|59
Offensive line
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Run block
|Pass block
|Alex Mack
|89
|62
|78
|92
|68
|93
|81
|Jake Matthews
|78
|69
|83
|86
|71
|77
|79
|Chris Lindstrom
|72
|75
|85
|87
|69
|72
|71
|Jamon Brown
|69
|68
|81
|87
|71
|69
|70
|James Carpenter
|67
|61
|75
|88
|65
|69
|72
|Matt Hennessy
|67
|66
|79
|83
|69
|68
|71
|Kaleb McGary
|67
|71
|81
|87
|62
|70
|69
|Justin McCray
|65
|54
|75
|89
|57
|69
|67
|John Wetzel
|59
|56
|73
|84
|58
|66
|66
|Sean Harlow
|57
|67
|79
|84
|55
|68
|62
|Matt Gono
|55
|65
|82
|83
|63
|62
|61
Punter
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Kick power
|Kick accuracy
|Sterling Hofrichter
|70
|74
|84
|43
|67
|93
|75
|Ryan Allen
|69
|70
|80
|44
|62
|91
|72
Quarterback
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Throw power
|Accuracy short
|Accuracy medium
|Accuracy deep
|Throw on run
|Matt Ryan
|87
|71
|80
|63
|68
|88
|95
|90
|88
|89
|Matt Schaub
|58
|62
|68
|64
|55
|76
|82
|71
|71
|62
|Kurt Benkert
|55
|74
|83
|66
|74
|82
|78
|72
|68
|70
|Danny Etling
|48
|81
|86
|54
|81
|85
|74
|62
|71
|67
Running back
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Catching
|Carrying
|Break tackle
|Trucking
|Change of direction
|Vision
|Todd Gurley
|86
|90
|91
|75
|93
|65
|89
|86
|84
|88
|87
|Ito Smith
|76
|91
|91
|74
|83
|71
|84
|82
|50
|77
|83
|Brian Hill
|67
|88
|89
|76
|84
|68
|84
|73
|84
|81
|80
|Qadree Ollison
|64
|86
|87
|70
|79
|61
|90
|78
|80
|81
|74
|Craig Reynolds
|60
|84
|90
|66
|86
|67
|85
|72
|68
|81
|73
Safety
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Tackle
|Pursuit
|Man coverage
|Zone coverage
|Keanu Neal
|84
|87
|89
|76
|87
|76
|91
|74
|81
|Ricardo Allen
|81
|88
|89
|55
|89
|66
|82
|77
|80
|Damontae Kazee
|78
|88
|89
|68
|90
|71
|79
|74
|77
|Sharrod Neasman
|65
|82
|91
|77
|85
|70
|70
|65
|59
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|64
|87
|87
|63
|83
|66
|76
|62
|65
|C.J. Reavis
|64
|86
|91
|58
|80
|65
|74
|70
|72
|Jamal Carter
|61
|85
|89
|74
|81
|72
|69
|60
|69
|Chris Cooper
|60
|90
|89
|61
|85
|66
|74
|62
|69
Tight end
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Catching
|Run block
|Catch in traffic
|Hayden Hurst
|76
|85
|88
|69
|83
|86
|54
|76
|Khari Lee
|63
|75
|85
|72
|70
|75
|63
|75
|Jaeden Graham
|61
|81
|89
|70
|73
|76
|56
|76
|Carson Meier
|57
|75
|84
|75
|71
|74
|59
|71
|Josh Harris
|43
|75
|84
|68
|79
|55
|58
|62
Wide receiver
|Name
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Strength
|Agility
|Catching
|Catch in traffic
|Short route
|Medium route
|Deep route
|Julio Jones
|97
|92
|91
|78
|93
|96
|95
|97
|96
|90
|Calvin Ridley
|83
|93
|93
|59
|95
|81
|80
|82
|84
|86
|Laquon Treadwell
|69
|86
|87
|72
|85
|81
|80
|76
|74
|70
|Russell Gage
|67
|89
|92
|55
|82
|83
|75
|72
|67
|68
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|65
|89
|90
|54
|86
|76
|73
|73
|71
|72
|Brandon Powell
|64
|86
|89
|49
|86
|78
|77
|75
|72
|69
|Christian Blake
|63
|89
|87
|53
|86
|78
|77
|70
|69
|66
|Devin Gray
|63
|91
|93
|60
|87
|78
|78
|66
|65
|66