The complete list of Falcons 'Madden NFL 21' ratings

Will McFadden

The full ratings for "Madden NFL 21" have officially been released, giving Falcons fans their first chance to see how their favorite players stack up in the game.

The top players at some positions have already been revealed, so we know the ratings for Matt Ryan (87) and Julio Jones (97) already and their place among fellow quarterbacks and wide receivers in the game. Now, it's time to take a position-by-position look at the rest of the Falcons' roster:

Sheffield_AF_20191013_ATLatARI_AJ1_2289
Cornerback

Table inside Article
Name Overall rating Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Tackle Man coverage Zone coverage
Kendall Sheffield 73 93 93 56 92 59 73 71
Isaiah Oliver 71 88 89 59 86 52 73 70
A.J. Terrell 70 92 91 60 87 50 70 72
Josh Hawkins 66 92 92 59 84 43 68 63
Blidi Wreh-Wilson 66 86 89 60 85 54 62 64
Jordan Miller 65 89 90 50 86 48 66 68
Takk pass rush
Defensive end

Table inside Article
Name Overall rating Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Tackle Block shed Power moves Finesse moves
Dante Fowler Jr. 81 84 87 73 83 82 61 74 83
Takk McKinley 79 86 89 89 81 77 68 70 81
Allen Bailey 74 78 83 90 74 76 61 78 58
Marlon Davidson 71 71 80 85 71 82 75 75 63
John Cominsky 69 82 84 84 81 78 73 68 61
Charles Harris 69 82 87 75 80 76 62 60 74
Steven Means 68 80 85 71 73 76 67 65 76
Austin Larkin 64 74 83 75 76 78 58 60 67
Austin Edwards 62 78 83 83 75 76 66 64 59
DT Grady Jarrett 0054
Defensive tackle

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Tackle Block shed Power moves Finesse moves
Grady Jarrett 90 70 84 89 71 85 90 93 76
Tyeler Davison 77 66 80 90 65 79 78 78 62
Deadrin Senat 71 67 81 91 59 81 71 68 61
Jacob Tuioti-Mariner 60 76 86 78 73 77 65 69 60
Smith_AF_20191215_ATLatSF_KD1_1354
Fullback

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Carrying Run block Impact block Lead block
Keith Smith 62 75 79 76 84 75 59 59 75
koo
Kicker

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Kick power Kick accuracy
Younghoe Koo 67 71 74 47 63 93 68
Deion_AF_20191229_ATLatTB_WEB_SK1_2754
Linebacker

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Tackle Block shed Pursuit Play recognition Man coverage Zone coverage
Deion Jones 86 91 92 73 88 85 69 89 82 75 83
Foye Oluokun 73 90 89 68 86 79 57 81 70 65 70
Deone Bucannon 69 88 91 78 83 80 56 79 77 50 60
LaRoy Reynolds 67 83 89 82 75 78 60 78 64 59 62
Mykal Walker 66 84 86 72 81 81 66 79 62 51 55
Edmond Robinson 62 83 87 72 77 75 62 80 48 59 67
Ahmad Thomas 60 83 89 68 83 77 64 78 62 51 59
Matthews_AZvsATL_KD_12162018_1828
Offensive line

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Run block Pass block
Alex Mack 89 62 78 92 68 93 81
Jake Matthews 78 69 83 86 71 77 79
Chris Lindstrom 72 75 85 87 69 72 71
Jamon Brown 69 68 81 87 71 69 70
James Carpenter 67 61 75 88 65 69 72
Matt Hennessy 67 66 79 83 69 68 71
Kaleb McGary 67 71 81 87 62 70 69
Justin McCray 65 54 75 89 57 69 67
John Wetzel 59 56 73 84 58 66 66
Sean Harlow 57 67 79 84 55 68 62
Matt Gono 55 65 82 83 63 62 61
Allen_AF_20191222_JAXatATL_LB1_2801
Punter

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Kick power Kick accuracy
Sterling Hofrichter 70 74 84 43 67 93 75
Ryan Allen 69 70 80 44 62 91 72
Ryan_AF_2020_JerseySwap_MattRyan_KH1_9663
Quarterback

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Throw power Accuracy short Accuracy medium Accuracy deep Throw on run
Matt Ryan 87 71 80 63 68 88 95 90 88 89
Matt Schaub 58 62 68 64 55 76 82 71 71 62
Kurt Benkert 55 74 83 66 74 82 78 72 68 70
Danny Etling 48 81 86 54 81 85 74 62 71 67
Gurley_AP_20001702058497
Running back

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Catching Carrying Break tackle Trucking Change of direction Vision
Todd Gurley 86 90 91 75 93 65 89 86 84 88 87
Ito Smith 76 91 91 74 83 71 84 82 50 77 83
Brian Hill 67 88 89 76 84 68 84 73 84 81 80
Qadree Ollison 64 86 87 70 79 61 90 78 80 81 74
Craig Reynolds 60 84 90 66 86 67 85 72 68 81 73
S Ricardo Allen A

Safety

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Tackle Pursuit Man coverage Zone coverage
Keanu Neal 84 87 89 76 87 76 91 74 81
Ricardo Allen 81 88 89 55 89 66 82 77 80
Damontae Kazee 78 88 89 68 90 71 79 74 77
Sharrod Neasman 65 82 91 77 85 70 70 65 59
Jaylinn Hawkins 64 87 87 63 83 66 76 62 65
C.J. Reavis 64 86 91 58 80 65 74 70 72
Jamal Carter 61 85 89 74 81 72 69 60 69
Chris Cooper 60 90 89 61 85 66 74 62 69
Hurst_AP_20016023141403
Tight end

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Catching Run block Catch in traffic
Hayden Hurst 76 85 88 69 83 86 54 76
Khari Lee 63 75 85 72 70 75 63 75
Jaeden Graham 61 81 89 70 73 76 56 76
Carson Meier 57 75 84 75 71 74 59 71
Josh Harris 43 75 84 68 79 55 58 62
julio web
Wide receiver

Table inside Article
Name Overall Speed Acceleration Strength Agility Catching Catch in traffic Short route Medium route Deep route
Julio Jones 97 92 91 78 93 96 95 97 96 90
Calvin Ridley 83 93 93 59 95 81 80 82 84 86
Laquon Treadwell 69 86 87 72 85 81 80 76 74 70
Russell Gage 67 89 92 55 82 83 75 72 67 68
Olamide Zaccheaus 65 89 90 54 86 76 73 73 71 72
Brandon Powell 64 86 89 49 86 78 77 75 72 69
Christian Blake 63 89 87 53 86 78 77 70 69 66
Devin Gray 63 91 93 60 87 78 78 66 65 66

