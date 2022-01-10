Falcons sign 17 to reserve/future contracts

Jan 10, 2022 at 03:56 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Falcons-helmet-0809
AP Photo/Margaret Bowles

The Falcons are now in offseason mode. Their first act in building next season's roster was signing several to reserve-future contracts.

Those deals were announced on Monday, and includes nearly every member of the practice squad and a few more players from the CFL.

RELATED CONTENT:

These deals bind the players to the team, giving them a shot to compete for a place on next season's 53-man roster during the offseason program and training camp.

Here's the full list of reserve-futures contract, as announced by the team.

DB Cornell Armstrong

OL Willie Beavers

OLB Quinton Bell

LB Jordan Brailford

LB Dorian Etheridge

WR Chad Hansen

RB Caleb Huntley

DB Luther Kirk

P Dom Maggio

OL Ryan Neuzil

DB Lafayette Pitts

TE John Raine

LB Rashad Smith

DE Nick Thurman

WR Austin Trammell

DB Dee Alford*

TE Brayden Lenius*

*These players are new to the Falcons

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: What to do with No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick, when to add a quarterback, pressing needs entering Falcons offseason

Your questions get answers in Monday's Bair Mail
news

'You'd be a fool not to want to play for Art': Cordarrelle Patterson discusses 2021 season, unknown future

Cordarrelle Patterson's market value has skyrocketed. Do the Falcons have the means to resign him? Do they want to? 
news

Foye Oluokun, Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst talk free agency following loss to Saints 

Oluokun, Gage, and Hurst are among 28 of the Falcons free agents this off-season.
news

Bair: Why Matt Ryan should be Falcons quarterback in 2022

Veteran signal caller candid about his desire to stay in Atlanta: 'I want to be here'
news

Analyzing the top five priorities for the Falcons following season finale loss to New Orleans Saints

Tori's Takeaways: The Saints capitalized on the Falcons inefficiency in spots. What are those spots and how can offseason moves help? 
news

Falcons first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft now locked in

Atlanta likely looking to sure up the line of scrimmage in 2022 offseason. But which side takes precedence?
news

Marquee QBs highlight Falcons 2022 opponents

The Falcons will face the NFC West and AFC North next season, along with teams of equal standing from the NFC East, AFC West and NFC North.
news

Matt Ryan passes Eli Manning for ninth all-time in career passing touchdowns 

news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 18 game vs. Saints

Falcons struggle in regular-season finale, suffer 30-20 loss to NFC South rival
news

Falcons Inactives: Kyle Pitts status update, plus a starting offensive lineman ruled out

Atlanta makes decision on backup quarterback behind Matt Ryan
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't be at Saints game 

Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot

