Falcons sign 17 to reserve/future contracts

The Falcons are now in offseason mode. Their first act in building next season's roster was signing several to reserve-future contracts.
Those deals were announced on Monday, and includes nearly every member of the practice squad and a few more players from the CFL.
These deals bind the players to the team, giving them a shot to compete for a place on next season's 53-man roster during the offseason program and training camp.
Here's the full list of reserve-futures contract, as announced by the team.
DB Cornell Armstrong
OL Willie Beavers
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Jordan Brailford
LB Dorian Etheridge
WR Chad Hansen
RB Caleb Huntley
DB Luther Kirk
P Dom Maggio
OL Ryan Neuzil
DB Lafayette Pitts
TE John Raine
LB Rashad Smith
DE Nick Thurman
WR Austin Trammell
DB Dee Alford*
TE Brayden Lenius*
*These players are new to the Falcons