Falcons' rookie minicamp: 4 potential sleepers to keep an eye on

John Cominsky

Cominsky started shooting up draft boards following his stellar combine performance in which the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end ran a 4.69 40-yard dash and recorded 22 reps on the bench press. The Falcons traded up three spots to ensure they would get their hands on Cominsky. Still relatively new to his position after switching from an option quarterback to defensive end his freshman year, Cominsky is a player who looks to have big-time potential with the right coaching and development. Quinn has expressed his excitement to start working with Cominsky in particular. As the reps increase, Cominsky could be a player who continues to get better each time he takes the field.