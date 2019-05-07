Falcons' rookie minicamp: 4 potential sleepers to keep an eye on

May 07, 2019 at 04:00 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons' rookie class will hit the fields in Flowery Branch this weekend as rookie minicamp gets underway on May 9th when the players report.

In addition to the seven draft picks, the 16 undrafted college free agents will get their first crack at competing for a roster spot.

Here are a few players to keep a close eye over the next couple of months starting with rookie minicamp:

Marcus Green

  • Position: Return specialist/running back
  • College: Louisiana Monroe

The Falcons selected Green with their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. It's clear the Falcons selected Green in the sixth round in hopes he can compete for the open spot at returner. The Falcons have been in need of a deep return threat and that's Green's biggest strength. During his career at Louisiana Monroe, Green returned 70 kickoffs for 1,761 yards and four touchdowns; he also returned 28 punts for 280 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his duties as a returner, Green can be used as a wide receiver and running back giving offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter a number of different ways to feature him.

Tre Crawford

  • Position: Outside linebacker
  • College: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Crawford signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent and given Atlanta's depth at linebacker, he could be an intriguing player to keep an eye on. Dan Quinn is always looking for pass rushers and Crawford has proved he can do just that. In his final season at UAB, he notched eight sacks. Crawford's 42-inch vertical impressed NFL scouts and coaches in attendance at his pro day. He reportedly met with five teams during the pre-draft visit period. He began his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, before transferring to UAB.

Olamide Zaccheaus

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • School: University of Virginia

A former track athlete turned football player seems to be the trend of the Falcons' rookie class. Zaccheaus enjoyed a prolific senior season where he earned first-team All-ACC honors after he broke his own school record with 93 catches for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns. He's explosive and quick and makes plays in the slot. The biggest knock on Zaccheaus coming out of college was his hands. He's very much someone the Falcons would have to develop, but there's no denying the physical skillset he possesses.

John Cominsky

  • Position: Defensive end
  • School: University of Charleston

Cominsky started shooting up draft boards following his stellar combine performance in which the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end ran a 4.69 40-yard dash and recorded 22 reps on the bench press. The Falcons traded up three spots to ensure they would get their hands on Cominsky. Still relatively new to his position after switching from an option quarterback to defensive end his freshman year, Cominsky is a player who looks to have big-time potential with the right coaching and development. Quinn has expressed his excitement to start working with Cominsky in particular. As the reps increase, Cominsky could be a player who continues to get better each time he takes the field.

