Falcons release statement on defensive coordinator Dean Pees 

Inside linebackers coach Frank Bush to be the defensive play caller for Atlanta.  

Dec 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

NEW ORLEANS -- Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was carted off the field prior to Atlanta's Week 15 game against the Saints. A player collided with Pees on the field during warmups. Pees was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Here is the Falcons official statement:

"Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision.

He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.

Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today's game."

