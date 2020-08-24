Falcons release Jamon Brown and what it means

Brown started nine games for the Falcons in 2019 and was expected to compete to be the team's starting left guard

Aug 24, 2020 at 06:23 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200810_Training Camp_KD2_0917 (1)
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday evening that they have released veteran offensive guard Jamon Brown.

Brown, 27, joined the Falcons as a free agent prior to the 2019 season and started nine games for the team at right guard after first-round pick Chris Lindstrom sustained a foot injury in Week 1. Brown had mixed results on the field last season, but he was named as one of the players who was expected to compete for the starting left guard role in training camp this year. That largely hasn't happened, however, as Brown entered the league's concussion protocol on Aug. 19 and did not return to practice until Monday.

What it means

With the team moving on from Brown, the Falcons' left guard competition will continue to center around rookie Matt Hennessy, James Carpenter and Matt Gono. Hennessy has worked with the starters for the last four practices, while Carpenter has been the backup left guard and Gono spending time with the second team at both guard and left tackle.

