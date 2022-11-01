Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of 2022 NFL regular season

Depth in defensive backfield being tested by injury

Nov 01, 2022 at 02:29 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons defensive depth has been tested this season.

We've seen injuries in the secondary and along the defensive line, with the defensive backfield a recent victim of debilitating ailments. We've seen second and third string players taking significant snaps due to injury.

RELATED CONTENT:

That didn't portend big changes to the depth chart.

The only alterations to this week's depth chart is the Cornell Armstrong addition, after he joined the active roster prior to a Week 8 win over Carolina. He started over Dee Alford, who was still dealing with a hamstring injury.

Let's take a look at the depth chart heading into Sunday's home game against the L.A. Chargers:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdBryan Edwards
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserMyCole PruittFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBDarren HallDee AlfordCornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
