Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons released the 10th depth chart of the regular season heading into a road game against the Arizona Cardinals, with some defensive changes and a switch-up at quarterback.

Arthur Smith announced Monday that quarterback Taylor Heinicke would get the starting nod for the second straight week. Subsequently, Heinicke moves into the first spot on the chart, with Desmond Ridder sliding down as the backup.

"Doesn't mean anything's over for Des, but we need to go get this win out in Arizona," Smith said Monday.

Atlanta signed Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Tae Davis. Smith takes the backup spot behind Nate Landman.

The defensive line saw a couple of changes, as well, after last week's transactions. LaCale London was assigned to the injured reserve and the Falcons added Travis Bell from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Kentavius Street moves up and into London's previous spot. Bell is listed behind Street.