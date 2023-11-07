Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons released the 10th depth chart of the regular season heading into a road game against the Arizona Cardinals, with some defensive changes and a switch-up at quarterback.
Arthur Smith announced Monday that quarterback Taylor Heinicke would get the starting nod for the second straight week. Subsequently, Heinicke moves into the first spot on the chart, with Desmond Ridder sliding down as the backup.
"Doesn't mean anything's over for Des, but we need to go get this win out in Arizona," Smith said Monday.
Atlanta signed Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Falcons released Tae Davis. Smith takes the backup spot behind Nate Landman.
The defensive line saw a couple of changes, as well, after last week's transactions. LaCale London was assigned to the injured reserve and the Falcons added Travis Bell from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Kentavius Street moves up and into London's previous spot. Bell is listed behind Street.
As a weekly reminder, continue to note that the "J" next to Cordarrelle Patterson signifies a "Joker" position with the veteran playing multiple positions.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|Kentavius Street
|Travis Bell
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
