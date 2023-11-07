Falcons make changes at linebacker with roster moves

The Falcons have changed the look of their linebacker corps ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

They signed linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon, and released linebacker Tae Davis in a corresponding move.

Smith spent training camp and the offseason program with the Falcons and was signed to the practice squad after rosters were trimmed to 53. He was added to the active roster on Sept. 27, but ended up back on the practice squad a few weeks later.