Falcons make changes at linebacker with roster moves

Andre Smith Jr. was promoted to the 53-man roster; Tae Davis was released in a corresponding move

Nov 07, 2023 at 03:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have changed the look of their linebacker corps ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

They signed linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon, and released linebacker Tae Davis in a corresponding move.

Smith spent training camp and the offseason program with the Falcons and was signed to the practice squad after rosters were trimmed to 53. He was added to the active roster on Sept. 27, but ended up back on the practice squad a few weeks later.

Davis played eight games with the Falcons this season, though he missed a Week 8 loss to Tennessee while in the concussion protocol. He has mostly played on special teams, but he was the primary reserve at inside linebacker for most games.

Monochrome Monday | Week 9 Falcons vs Vikings

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings during Week 9.

20231106 Monochrome Cover
1 / 27
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 is congratulated by defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 after a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 attempts to catch a pass during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 returns a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 arrives prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Flyover during the anthem prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
