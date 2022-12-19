Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart for Week 16 of 2022 NFL regular season

Troy Andersen moves ahead of Mykal Walker on latest depth chart

Dec 19, 2022 at 04:13 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Troy Andersen has played more and more in recent weeks, cutting into Mykal Walker's time on the field. On Sunday in New Orleans, however, it became clear there was a change in the lineup. Andersen and Rashaan Evans were paired together at inside linebacker, with Walker filling in occasionally in a role Andersen used to fill.

What was apparent has now become more official, with Andersen being elevated to the first unit on the team's depth chart, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Andersen took some time to get the system down, and is still mastering it, but he started playing better football around midseason. Now he's using freak athletic gifts to make plays in coverage, run defense and as a pass rusher.

The second-round rookie is a talented player who could well be a long-term solution at an important position, which is what you look for out of someone drafted so high.

In addition, Elijah Wilkinson is back on the depth chart after returning off injured reserve, with Chuma Edoga behind him at left guard and swing guard Colby Gossett in the third spot.

Marcus Mariota was pulled off the depth chart now that he's on IR, with Logan Woodside occupying the No. 2 spot he manned Sunday against the Saints.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdFrank Darby
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake Matthews
LGElijah WilkinsonChuma EdogaColby Gossett
CDrew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBDesmond RidderLogan Woodside

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah AndersonJalen Dalton
DLMatt DickersonJaleel Johnson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold Ebiketie
ILBTroy AndersenMykal Walker
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike FordRashad Fenton
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsJovante Moffatt
CBDarren HallDee AlfordCornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams

