Falcons release depth chart for Week 16 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Troy Andersen has played more and more in recent weeks, cutting into Mykal Walker's time on the field. On Sunday in New Orleans, however, it became clear there was a change in the lineup. Andersen and Rashaan Evans were paired together at inside linebacker, with Walker filling in occasionally in a role Andersen used to fill.
What was apparent has now become more official, with Andersen being elevated to the first unit on the team's depth chart, which was released on Monday afternoon.
RELATED CONTENT:
Andersen took some time to get the system down, and is still mastering it, but he started playing better football around midseason. Now he's using freak athletic gifts to make plays in coverage, run defense and as a pass rusher.
The second-round rookie is a talented player who could well be a long-term solution at an important position, which is what you look for out of someone drafted so high.
In addition, Elijah Wilkinson is back on the depth chart after returning off injured reserve, with Chuma Edoga behind him at left guard and swing guard Colby Gossett in the third spot.
Marcus Mariota was pulled off the depth chart now that he's on IR, with Logan Woodside occupying the No. 2 spot he manned Sunday against the Saints.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Frank Darby
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Chuma Edoga
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Matt Dickerson
|Jaleel Johnson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ILB
|Troy Andersen
|Mykal Walker
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
We take a monochrome look at the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 18, 2022.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.