Falcons release depth chart for Week 16 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Troy Andersen has played more and more in recent weeks, cutting into Mykal Walker's time on the field. On Sunday in New Orleans, however, it became clear there was a change in the lineup. Andersen and Rashaan Evans were paired together at inside linebacker, with Walker filling in occasionally in a role Andersen used to fill.

What was apparent has now become more official, with Andersen being elevated to the first unit on the team's depth chart, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Andersen took some time to get the system down, and is still mastering it, but he started playing better football around midseason. Now he's using freak athletic gifts to make plays in coverage, run defense and as a pass rusher.

The second-round rookie is a talented player who could well be a long-term solution at an important position, which is what you look for out of someone drafted so high.

In addition, Elijah Wilkinson is back on the depth chart after returning off injured reserve, with Chuma Edoga behind him at left guard and swing guard Colby Gossett in the third spot.