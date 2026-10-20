Falcons release LB Bralen Trice, sign LB TJ Quinn to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons released linebacker Bralen Trice on Tuesday and signed linebacker TJ Quinn to their practice squad.

Trice was signed to the Falcons' 53-man roster on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. He has appeared in four games for Atlanta this season and recorded two tackles.

A third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Trice spent most of his first two years as a pro recovering from a knee injury he sustained in his first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. He has been healthy this season and a frequent practice-squad elevation for the Falcons.

A native of Valdosta, Georgia, Quinn played football collegiately for the University of Louisville. He began his career as a safety before converting to linebacker and leading the Cardinals in tackles in each of his final three seasons. He finished his college career with 289 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks and 3 interceptions.