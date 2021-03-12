Falcons re-sign Jaeden Graham

The Falcons have re-signed tight end Jaeden Graham

Mar 12, 2021 at 03:14 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed tight end Jaeden Graham as an exclusive rights free agent.

Graham has tallied 12 receptions for 174 yards (14.5 avg.) and one touchdown in 32 career games in Atlanta. The Yale product was originally signed by the Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending the 2018 season as a member of the Falcons practice squad, Graham has appeared in every game over the past two seasons. He contributed on special teams and recorded three receptions for 25 yards (8.3 avg.) on offense last season.

