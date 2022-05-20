Falcons preseason kickoff vs. Lions locked in

Final elements of the Falcons preseason schedule are now set. We were only waiting for the kickoff for a road game against Detroit.
Now we've got that.
The Falcons will open their preseason against Detroit at Ford Field on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network outside local markets, and will be available on FOX 5 in the Atlanta area.
That will start the 2022 campaign, with the first of three tests before the regular season begins.
Here's the complete preseason schedule:
Aug. 12 at Detroit, 6 p.m. ET Tickets
Aug. 22 at NY Jets, 8 p.m. ET Tickets
Aug. 27 vs. Jaguars, 3 p.m. ET Tickets
