Falcons position battles: Four intriguing ones to watch following the draft

Cornerback

Coach Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff knew they needed more depth at the cornerback. So, when the time came, they didn't just draft one and check the box, they selected two: Kendall Sheffield in the fourth round and Jordan Miller in the fifth round. Neither Sheffield nor Miller will be expected to start with Desmond Trufant and Isaiah Oliver in place, but the battle for the No. 3 spot should be an intense one. Sheffield and Miller bring different styles to the group, something Dan Quinn likes. Sheffield's biggest strength is his speed where Miller's is his length and ability to make plays on the ball. Blidi Wreh-Wilson will also be in the mix as he's improved each year he's been with the Falcons. Wreh-Wilson saw action in three games for the Falcons last season. Then there's Damontae Kazee who's expected to be Atlanta's nickel cornerback after spending the majority of last year starting at free safety.