Falcons players captivated by Hawks NBA playoff run

Falcons are celebrating Hawks success right along with rest of Atlanta

Jun 21, 2021 at 03:51 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Matt Ryan
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 meet with Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday September 15, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Hawks have captivated the entire ATL during an incredible playoff extended by Sunday night's series victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

That includes Falcons players. They're Hawks fans just like the rest of us.

That was clear on social media during a riveting Game 7 victory where the Hawks advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.

That's just a sampling of Falcons showing support for the hometown squad. Overall, these guys are getting into it.

There's good reason for that. The Hawks haven't been to the conference finals since 2015, and the Falcons have followed this dramatic road back there with bated breath.

New Falcons running back Mike Davis has been the most vocal supporter throughout the postseason surge, including an appearance at a game.

The next chance to cheer comes Wednesday, when the Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks square off in Game 1. Charismatic, emerging superstar Trae Young has led this deep postseason run, now borrowing the ice-cold theme of Matt Ryan's nickname.

We've long had a Matty Ice. Now the ATL has Ice Trae.

Young will have to stay cool under pressure to keep the Hawks' championship hopes alive this summer. The Falcons will certainly spend some of their offseason cheering the Hawks on along with the rest of Atlanta before taking center stage when training camp starts. The Falcons surely wouldn't mind sharing the spotlight in late July, especially if there's a a championship parade involved.

