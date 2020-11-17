Falcons place Laquon Treadwell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that veteran receiver Laquon Treadwell has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move comes just two days after Atlanta placed starting defensive end Dante Fowler on that list and returned to the league's intensive protocols to combat any potential spread of the virus. Teams are unable to specify whether a player has tested positive or negative for the virus.

Treadwell was signed by the Falcons this offseason to compete for a spot at receiver. While he didn't make the team's initial roster coming out of training camp, he was eventually signed to Atlanta's practice squad to help provide even more depth at one of the deepest positions on the roster.