Falcons place Laquon Treadwell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The move comes just two days after Atlanta placed starting defensive end Dante Fowler on that list

Nov 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Treadwell

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that veteran receiver Laquon Treadwell has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move comes just two days after Atlanta placed starting defensive end Dante Fowler on that list and returned to the league's intensive protocols to combat any potential spread of the virus. Teams are unable to specify whether a player has tested positive or negative for the virus.

Treadwell was signed by the Falcons this offseason to compete for a spot at receiver. While he didn't make the team's initial roster coming out of training camp, he was eventually signed to Atlanta's practice squad to help provide even more depth at one of the deepest positions on the roster.

In addition to placing Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons have signed linebacker Jake Carlock to the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Falcons place defensive end Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

Fowler has 17 combined tackles, six quarterback hit and two sacks in eight games for the Falcons this season
news

Falcons waive Takk McKinley

The Falcons drafted McKinley with the No. 26 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
news

Falcons activate Darqueze Dennard off IR

In addition to taking Dennard off of injured reserve, the Falcons have placed Jordan Miller on IR
news

Falcons designate Darqueze Dennard to return from IR

By designating Dennard to return, the Falcons have begun the 21-day window in which they must activate him to the active roster
news

Falcons activate John Cominsky off of reserve/COVID-19 list

With Cominsky coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons no longer have any players listed under that designation
news

Falcons add player to COVID-19 flex list

Falcons announce that a linebacker has been added to the active roster before Thursday's game against the Panthers.
news

Falcons activate Marlon Davidson from reserve/COVID-19 list

John Cominsky is the only player remaining on Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons add two defenders to active roster

The Falcons and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Falcons place John Cominsky on reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta still plans on traveling to Minnesota to participate in the game on Sunday, which is still expected to take place
news

Falcons place Marlon Davidson on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons are also signing cornerback Tyler Hall to the active roster and linebacker James Burgess to the practice squad
news

Falcons promote Edmond Robinson, Tyler Hall to active roster

Per the NFL rules for the 2020 season, teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad for each game

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Saints, Bucs rise as Panthers drop below Falcons

Tabeek: Does the Drew Brees news change things for Falcons? Yes, and no

Steve Cannon is the Atlanta Falcons' nominee for the 2020 Salute to Service Award

SFTB: Facing the Saints without Brees, DeAndre Baker, the next GM, plans for 2021 roster

Advertising