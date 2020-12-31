Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

Mack has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL

Dec 31, 2020 at 03:10 PM
Alex Mack/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 13, 2020.

The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl center Alex Mack on their reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, putting him in danger of missing the season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mack, who was signed by the organization prior to the 2016 season, has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL since he was drafted in 2009. Mack's contract with Atlanta expires after the 2020 season, so it's possible that he's already played in his final game with the Falcons.

"What he's done throughout the years is nothing but go out and play in a Super Bowl while he had a broken leg," Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. "He played a bunch of games for us and he's been able to go out there and throw his body around and be just an all-around pro. He's been a guy that's been able to go out there and lead the o-line into being a really good unit. Got a lot of young players that he was able to set great examples to for a long time."

Mack missed his very first game as a Falcon last Sunday against the Chiefs due to a concussion. In his place, rookie Matt Hennessy made the first start of his career. Atlanta has been calling Hennessy the heir apparent to Mack throughout the season, and there are few people in this league who could better serve as a teacher than the six-time Pro Bowler. If Mack has indeed played his final game as a member of the Falcons, he will be remembered as one of the best offensive linemen to ever wear the uniform.

