Falcons place Alex Mack on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl center Alex Mack on their reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, putting him in danger of missing the season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mack, who was signed by the organization prior to the 2016 season, has been a fundamental player in the Falcons offense and one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL since he was drafted in 2009. Mack's contract with Atlanta expires after the 2020 season, so it's possible that he's already played in his final game with the Falcons.

"What he's done throughout the years is nothing but go out and play in a Super Bowl while he had a broken leg," Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. "He played a bunch of games for us and he's been able to go out there and throw his body around and be just an all-around pro. He's been a guy that's been able to go out there and lead the o-line into being a really good unit. Got a lot of young players that he was able to set great examples to for a long time."