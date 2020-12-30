Matt Ryan reflects on 2020 season: Our story could be a lot different 

The Falcons will miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season and change is on the horizon as the team will hire a new general manager and head coach in the coming months. The roster will be re-evaluated with different decision makers and much like any year, change is bound to happen in some areas.

Matt Ryan is finishing up his 13th NFL season and despite the 4-11 record, Atlanta's franchise quarterback is playing some of his best football of late. At the age of 35, Ryan continues to play at an elite level.

As the leader of the team, Ryan was asked to sum up his feelings on the 2020 season. He knows his team could easily have a better record given the number of close games, but at the end of the day the record is what it is.

"There's been a lot of chances that we've had that we didn't capitalize on and our story could be a lot different had we done that," Ryan said.

The Falcons held the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in check for majority of the game last week. Although the ending didn't result in a win for the Falcons, Ryan said it shows the margin between a 14-1 team and a 4-11 team isn't much.

That gives him hope for the future in Atlanta and Ryan believes the current roster has enough talent to win.