Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't be at Saints game 

Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot

Jan 09, 2022 at 02:47 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

blank.1.9
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Blank won't be at Sunday's regular-season finale versus the New Orleans Saints, the first game he won't see in-person since becoming Falcons owner.

He'll be watching this rivalry matchup from home after contracting COVID-19. He is within the CDC's recommended quarantine period and is therefore staying away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Blank is doing well and is in great spirits, experiencing only mild symptoms at this time. Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot, and encourages others to do so. The entire Falcons team is fully vaccinated, and the organization has allowed Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be used as a vaccination site.

The Falcons and Saints kick off at 4:25 p.m. (ET).

Related Content

news

Falcons first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft now locked in

Atlanta likely looking to sure up the line of scrimmage in 2022 offseason. But which side takes precedence? 
news

Marquee QBs highlight Falcons 2022 opponents

The Falcons will face the NFC West and AFC North next season, along with teams of equal standing from the NFC East, AFC West and NFC North.
news

Matt Ryan passes Eli Manning for ninth all-time in career passing touchdowns 

news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 18 game vs. Saints

Falcons struggle in regular-season finale, suffer 30-20 loss to NFC South rival
news

Falcons Inactives: Kyle Pitts status update, plus a starting offensive lineman ruled out

Atlanta makes decision on backup quarterback behind Matt Ryan
news

Report: Matt Ryan fined for taunting in loss to Buffalo Bills

news

Five things to watch in Falcons season finale vs. New Orleans Saints

The last time these two teams met, Atlanta came out of New Orleans with the win. The Saints have a potential postseason run on the line this time around.
news

Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's future, helping Dean Pees defense and beating the Saints vs. higher NFL Draft pick

We address those topics and more in Friday's mailbag
news

Foye Oluokun discusses unknown future with Falcons 

The league's current leader in tackles will be a free agent this offseason. Do the Falcons have the means to resign him? 
news

Falcons injury report: Four Falcons designated questionable heading into Saints game

news

How Falcons 2022 NFL Draft slot, opponents can be impacted by Week 18 results, including Saints game

Top News

Falcons first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft now locked in

Marquee QBs highlight Falcons 2022 opponents

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 18 game vs. Saints

Hurdle master Russell Gage unveils perhaps his best leap yet on 16-yard pickup

Advertising