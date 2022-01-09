Falcons owner Arthur Blank has COVID-19, won't be at Saints game 

Arthur Blank won't be at Sunday's regular-season finale versus the New Orleans Saints, the first game he won't see in-person since becoming Falcons owner.
He'll be watching this rivalry matchup from home after contracting COVID-19. He is within the CDC's recommended quarantine period and is therefore staying away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Blank is doing well and is in great spirits, experiencing only mild symptoms at this time. Blank is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot, and encourages others to do so. The entire Falcons team is fully vaccinated, and the organization has allowed Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be used as a vaccination site.
The Falcons and Saints kick off at 4:25 p.m. (ET).