Falcons not planning on bringing in additional kickers

The Falcons are pleased with where kicker Younghoe Koo is at this point

Aug 21, 2020 at 04:02 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn was asked if he plans to bring in competition at kicker during training camp, he said they are pleased with where Younghoe Koo is.

Back in May, Quinn said the team was considering bringing in another kicker to compete with Koo. It appears that won't be the case at this moment.

"Right now, we're pleased with where the punter and the kicker are," Quinn said. "I think in this day and age and certainly in this season at all positions, you better have who's the backup and [know] who's available? So, some workouts may take place, but no plans as we're sitting here today."

Koo, 26, made 23-of-26 field goals (88.5 percent) and was 15-of-16 (93.8 percent) on extra points in his first season with the Falcons. He took over as the Falcons' starter after Matt Bryant was cut in late October. He also handled kickoff duties for the Falcons and was very successful in that role.

After beginning his career with a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, Koo spent two seasons out of the NFL. During that time, Koo said he continued to work on his craft hoping he would get another shot. He certainly made the most of his opportunity with Atlanta and earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice.

The Falcons drafted punter Sterling Hofrichter in the seventh round of this year's draft. Hofrichter was a four-year starter at Syracuse and in 270 punts, he averaged 43.2 yards per punt. He also attempted four field goals in his college career and made three of them. Atlanta parted ways with punter Matt Bosher in the offseason knowing they would have to bring in someone like Hofrichter to take over the punting duties.

Quinn also provided an update on where the Falcon stand at the returner position currently. The competition is between wide receivers Brandon Powell and Chris Rowland.

"They will get a number of reps as we're going to do some scrimmage work," Quinn said. "Powell and Rowland are two that certainly will be a factor in that race."

Powell, 24, was promoted to Atlanta's 53-man roster in November after starting the 2019 season on the practice squad. Prior to his time with the Falcons, Powell spent the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions. His experience as a returner started while at the University of Florida when he returned 33 kicks for 671 yards and 17 punt for 61 yards.

Rowland, 22, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State. His 104 catches during his senior season broke Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's HBCU single-season reception mark.

