Falcons name director of coaching operations, strength and conditioning coach

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have named Thomas Stallworth as strength and conditioning coach and Brian Griffin as the director of coaching operations.

Stallworth comes to Atlanta after spending three seasons (2018-20) with the New York Giants as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Prior to New York, he spent the 2017 season at Western Kentucky University as the football program's head strength and conditioning coach.

RELATED CONTENT

Stallworth spent time at Fresno State, Texas Tech and North Carolina State. He also spent three seasons as the associate strength and conditioning coach for three seasons at Mississippi State. That included the best season in program history in 2014, when the Bulldogs rose to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll behind the play of quarterback Dak Prescott and earned their first Orange Bowl berth since 1941.

While Stallworth was at Mississippi State, 12 Bulldogs were drafted into the NFL, seven of them in the first three rounds, including 2012 Jim Thorpe Award winner Johnathan Banks and 2016 NFL second-team All-Pro Bernardick McKinney. From the 2015 N.C. State team Stallworth worked with, three players were drafted, including quarterback Jacoby Brissett and defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Stallworth was a linebacker at the University of Tennessee from 1997-2001, a period in which the Volunteers played in five bowl games and won the 1998 national championship.

Stallworth earned his bachelor's degree in sports management from Tennessee in 2001 before earning his masters from the school in sports administration in 2004. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in sport psychology and sports science from the University of the Rockies.

Griffin most recently served as the Director of Football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2020 where he managed all activities for the football program including annual planning, program development, academic affairs, student-life, facility planning, scheduling, performance training and athletic and personal development.

Prior to IMG Academy, Griffin served as the Director of Athletics, Department Chair and Head of Athletic Development at St. John's College High School in Washington DC for six years (2014-19). In his role, Griffin was responsible for organizing, managing and executing all aspects of the athletics program which included 29 varsity sports.

Griffin also spent three years (2011-13) as the Vice President of Performance and President of Training Division at IMG Performance in Bradenton, Fla. He also spent four years (2007-10) as the Senior Director of Performance, Combines, Camps & Clinics for Under Armour.