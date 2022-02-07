Falcons mutually agree to part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo

The Falcons organization announced on Monday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo.
Sabo has been with the Falcons for 12 seasons in a number of different roles, including one as director of player personnel under former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. He spent half of that time as the Falcons director of college scouting. Sabo and the Falcons scouting department at the time found late-round picks turned important roster pieces like Grady Jarrett, Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage. Sabo spent his first two seasons with the Falcons as the Midwest area scout while also scouting the Southeast in 2012.
He was the Falcons pro personnel director under current GM Terry Fontenot.
Sabo released a statement on Monday. In full, it reads:
"After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it's time for a new opportunity. I've been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that.
The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories. I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family."
Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast
Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.
Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.