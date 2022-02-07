Falcons mutually agree to part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo

Sabo spent 12 season with the Falcons in various scouting roles 

Feb 07, 2022
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AF_20211209_practice_SL1_5147_1
Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NFL scout Steve Sabo during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons organization announced on Monday that they have mutually agreed to part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo.

Sabo has been with the Falcons for 12 seasons in a number of different roles, including one as director of player personnel under former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. He spent half of that time as the Falcons director of college scouting. Sabo and the Falcons scouting department at the time found late-round picks turned important roster pieces like Grady Jarrett, Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage. Sabo spent his first two seasons with the Falcons as the Midwest area scout while also scouting the Southeast in 2012.

He was the Falcons pro personnel director under current GM Terry Fontenot.

Sabo released a statement on Monday. In full, it reads:

"After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it's time for a new opportunity. I've been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that.

The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories. I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family."

