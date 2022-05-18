Falcons must capitalize on extra home game during 2022 campaign

They'll have an extra opportunity this season, with that ninth home game playing a factor in how this season plays out. The 17th game is determined by standing within the division. They match up with a team of equal 2021 division standing from outside the conference.

The L.A Chargers are the extra opponent. The Bolts, like the Falcons, finished third in their division and are therefore headed to Atlanta. Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa will play the Falcons on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to home-and-homes against NFC South opponents, the Falcons will also play the entire NFC West and AFC North divisions. The remaining three opponents are the Chargers and teams of equal division standing with NFC teams outside the west, as the Falcons are playing that entire division.

That adds the Chicago Bears (Nov. 20) to the home slate – buy tickets here – and the Washington Commanders (Nov. 27) to the road portion of the schedule.

While the Chargers are a good team with tons of star power, they'll have to come across the country and play a 10 a.m. PT body clock game, situations where West Coast teams often fare worse. Having that game at home is far better than the Falcons having to make another cross country trip, especially when they're already set to play the L.A. Rams and Seattle Seahawks on the road.