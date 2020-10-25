Falcons-Lions inactives: Takk McKinley will play for Atlanta

After missing last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings, McKinley is back in the fold. It hasn't been the year that the former first-round pick was hoping for, as a groin injury has prevented McKinley from playing a full game since Week 1 against Seattle. Despite his limited playing time, McKinley has been effective when on the field for Atlanta, and he currently ranks second on the team with seven quarterback hits. His presence will be important for the Falcons, who are seeking their second win of the season.