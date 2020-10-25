Falcons-Lions inactives: Takk McKinley will play for Atlanta

After missing last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings, McKinley is back in the fold

Oct 25, 2020 at 11:28 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200913_SEAtATL_AR1_0493
Takk McKinley/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons entered the weekend with only one player deemed questionable for Sunday's game, but defensive end Takk McKinley will be available for the team against the Detroit Lions.

After missing last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings, McKinley is back in the fold. It hasn't been the year that the former first-round pick was hoping for, as a groin injury has prevented McKinley from playing a full game since Week 1 against Seattle. Despite his limited playing time, McKinley has been effective when on the field for Atlanta, and he currently ranks second on the team with seven quarterback hits. His presence will be important for the Falcons, who are seeking their second win of the season.

Here's the full Falcons inactives list for Sunday:

_vsDET_inactives.jpg

