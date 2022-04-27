Falcons issue statement on passing of longtime team photographer Jimmy Cribb

af_21_memorial__16x9

Statement on Passing of Longtime Atlanta Falcons Photographer Jimmy Cribb

"Jimmy Cribb was a staple on the sideline of Atlanta Falcons games for nearly four decades and his incredible work from behind the camera lens captured lifetime memories Falcons fans can hold on to for eternity. He showed up every day with a smile on his face and had a zeal for life. We are saddened by the news of his passing and hold close his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers today. May he rest in peace."

—  FALCONS —

PHOTOS: Team photographer Jimmy Cribb's favorite images

Jimmy Cribb has been photographing the Atlanta Falcons for 38 seasons. He has a story for almost every photo he has taken, and memories any Falcons fan would cherish. Take a look back at some of his favorite images through the years.

The coldest game I ever shot was on a Sunday Night in Chicago. By end the of the game it was -7 degrees. My hands were frozen.
1 / 14

The coldest game I ever shot was on a Sunday Night in Chicago. By end the of the game it was -7 degrees. My hands were frozen.

A great one handed touchdown catch by Michael Jenkins against the Steelers.
2 / 14

A great one handed touchdown catch by Michael Jenkins against the Steelers.

William Andrews is a favorite because it was taken early 80's. One of first photos the Falcons used of mine.
3 / 14

William Andrews is a favorite because it was taken early 80's. One of first photos the Falcons used of mine.

Mike Vick at the Vikings won the game with this long touchdown run.
4 / 14

Mike Vick at the Vikings won the game with this long touchdown run.

Roddy White catches another TD against Carolina.
5 / 14

Roddy White catches another TD against Carolina.

Julio Jones staying in bounds with all the Packers watching him.
6 / 14

Julio Jones staying in bounds with all the Packers watching him.

This photo of Tony is one I have always liked. Maybe my best of his famous goal post dunk.
7 / 14

This photo of Tony is one I have always liked. Maybe my best of his famous goal post dunk.

I call this photo the Gladiator. Because that is what Howie Long played like. Also I like it in black and white
8 / 14

I call this photo the Gladiator. Because that is what Howie Long played like. Also I like it in black and white

I like the action of the Steven Jackson photo. Him leaping over Number 23.
9 / 14

I like the action of the Steven Jackson photo. Him leaping over Number 23.

I have always liked a great group tackle. There are eight Falcons in this photo.
10 / 14

I have always liked a great group tackle. There are eight Falcons in this photo.

I think this photo of Tony Gonzalez shows him at his best. That is getting open and catching the ball.
11 / 14

I think this photo of Tony Gonzalez shows him at his best. That is getting open and catching the ball.

Mike Vick and the Falcons gave the Packers their first playoff game loss in their history. Mike Vick had a great game.
12 / 14

Mike Vick and the Falcons gave the Packers their first playoff game loss in their history. Mike Vick had a great game.

The only thing I see wrong with this photo is Lloyd is in the wrong uniform. Other than that it maybe my all time favorite.
13 / 14

The only thing I see wrong with this photo is Lloyd is in the wrong uniform. Other than that it maybe my all time favorite.

Team Photographer, Jimmy Cribb
14 / 14

Team Photographer, Jimmy Cribb

