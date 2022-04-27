Falcons issue statement on passing of longtime team photographer Jimmy Cribb

Statement on Passing of Longtime Atlanta Falcons Photographer Jimmy Cribb
"Jimmy Cribb was a staple on the sideline of Atlanta Falcons games for nearly four decades and his incredible work from behind the camera lens captured lifetime memories Falcons fans can hold on to for eternity. He showed up every day with a smile on his face and had a zeal for life. We are saddened by the news of his passing and hold close his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers today. May he rest in peace."
— FALCONS —
Jimmy Cribb has been photographing the Atlanta Falcons for 38 seasons. He has a story for almost every photo he has taken, and memories any Falcons fan would cherish. Take a look back at some of his favorite images through the years.