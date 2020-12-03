Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo trending up, Julio Jones trending down

Starting running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones were held out of practice on Thursday after practicing in a limited capacity to start the week. Gurley has traditionally been given one off day this season by the Falcons, so it's worth monitoring both his status and that of Jones tomorrow. They weren't the only ones to be downgraded, however, as tight end Hayden Hurst was also held out after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. On a more positive note for Atlanta, kicker Younghoe Koo was able to practice fully for the first time this week as he is nursing a right quad injury.