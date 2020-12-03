Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo trending up, Julio Jones trending down

There was some important movement on the Falcons' Thursday injury report

Dec 03, 2020 at 03:53 PM
Will McFadden

As the Falcons continue their week of practice ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Saints, there was some notable movement on the injury report.

Starting running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones were held out of practice on Thursday after practicing in a limited capacity to start the week. Gurley has traditionally been given one off day this season by the Falcons, so it's worth monitoring both his status and that of Jones tomorrow. They weren't the only ones to be downgraded, however, as tight end Hayden Hurst was also held out after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. On a more positive note for Atlanta, kicker Younghoe Koo was able to practice fully for the first time this week as he is nursing a right quad injury.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
FB Keith Smith Knee Full participation Full participation
WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle Limited participation Limited participation
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Limited participation Did not participate
RB Todd Gurley Knee Limited participation Did not participate
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Limited participation Did not participate
K Younghoe Koo Right quad Limited participation Full participation
CB Kendall Sheffield Illness Did not participate Did not participate
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate Did not participate
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate

What it means

Although the Falcons didn't need Jones and Gurley to throttle the Raiders, it wouldn't hurt to have them back for this rematch. Atlanta's offense struggled to get going against New Orleans in the first meeting, and Jones's absence for much of the game played into that. The Falcons' defense is emerging and has proved it can win games for Atlanta, but it might need all hands on deck this weekend for both sides of the ball.

