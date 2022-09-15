Injury Report

Presented by

Falcons injury report: Updating Damien Williams status as Rams practice week continues

Williams missed Thursday's practice due to rib injury 

Sep 15, 2022 at 05:01 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Damien Williams did not practice Thursday as he continues to recover from a rib injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Saints. Tyler Allgeier, who was inactive in the first regular season game, will step into the running back rotation heading into Week 2 against the Rams if Williams can't go.

There's still time, however, before the Falcons have to make a decision on the veteran rusher.

RELATED CONTENT:

Williams status should be monitored as the week progresses.

AF_2022_Falcons-SMS-App-1125x633

Falcons News Right To Your Phone

Never miss a Falcons update by signing up for text messages. Text "RISEUP" for text alerts about Falcons news, reports, and events.

RISE UP TODAY

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: What Falcons defense learned from Saints loss, can apply vs. Rams

Falcons did an excellent job creating defensive pressure. For three quarters. Moving forward, they know they've got to finish

news

Falcons Daily: Marcus Mariota reflects on first Falcons game, sliding and playing free heading into Week 2 against the Rams

Also find out about Drake London, Damien Williams and Arthur Smith's thoughts on Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp

news

Falcons injury report: Updating Damien Williams status as Rams practice prep begins

Drake London was a full participant after being limited last week

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Tyler Allgeier and breaking old habits

We address your questions in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL regular season

Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams listed as top kick returners

news

Falcons add veteran tight end to active roster

Anthony Firkser was promoted to the 53-man roster after playing Saints as a practice-squad elevation

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Rams: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at SoFi Stadium

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Bills claim top spot, Pat Mahomes has Chiefs starting hot, Cowboys slip after Dak Prescott injury

See where the Falcons rank after Week 1 action

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: On Marcus Mariota, Drake London, Grady Jarrett and why we have to analyze all four quarters of the Saints loss

Was Drake London's preseason injury worse than originally thought? Perhaps. Was this the most excited I've seen this fan base in years? Definitely.

news

Bair: 'Don't let it define us' must be Falcons mantra rebounding after loss to Saints

Cordarrelle Patterson, Rashaan Evans, Grady Jarrett and Falcons leadership committed to moving on quickly from defeat in season opener

news

'A lot of things to learn from': Drake London reflects on NFL debut

London led all Falcons receivers in Sunday's matchup against the Saints

Top News

Falcons Daily: What Falcons defense learned from Saints loss, can apply vs. Rams

Falcons injury report: Updating Damien Williams status as Rams practice week continues

Week 2 Practice | 09.15.22

Falcons Daily: Marcus Mariota reflects on first Falcons game, sliding and playing free heading into Week 2 against the Rams

Advertising