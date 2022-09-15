Falcons injury report: Updating Damien Williams status as Rams practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Damien Williams did not practice Thursday as he continues to recover from a rib injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Saints. Tyler Allgeier, who was inactive in the first regular season game, will step into the running back rotation heading into Week 2 against the Rams if Williams can't go.
There's still time, however, before the Falcons have to make a decision on the veteran rusher.
Williams status should be monitored as the week progresses.
