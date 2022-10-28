Falcons injury report: Two defensive backs ruled out vs. Panthers, another considered questionable

A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins unavailable to play Sunday versus Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Oct 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons star cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out of his team's upcoming NFC South clash with the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday afternoon.

He joins safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) among the unavailable, as Smith said the every-down starter wouldn't play earlier in the week.

RELATED CONTENT:

A depleted secondary retains hope that cornerback Dee Alford can return after a game out with a hamstring injury. He was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report after being a limited practice participant all week.

Playing without Terrell and Hawkins is a significant blow, especially with veteran cornerback Casey Hayward already on injured reserve for at least a longer term with a shoulder injury. The Falcons will count on reserves at several spots, including veteran Dean Marlowe at safety. He was optimistic about younger players' ability to step in or play significant snaps. That includes new starter Darren Hall, who takes over for Hayward. Alford or Cornell Armstrong, a practice-squad elevation last week, are options in Terrell's spot. Isaiah Oliver will likely stay in the slot.

Also, running back Caleb Huntley did not receive an injury designation after missing Thursday's practice with an illness. He'll be ready to play the Panthers as a primary rushing option alongside Tyler Allgeier.

Week 8 Practice | 10.27.22

Take a look as the team puts in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 22

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, head coach Arthur Smith, and wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, head coach Arthur Smith, and wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 22

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 22

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes #33 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks with scout Ryan Doyal and VP of player personnel Kyle Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 22

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks with scout Ryan Doyal and VP of player personnel Kyle Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 22

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 22

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 22

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 22

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and safety Jovante Moffatt #20 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 22

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 and safety Jovante Moffatt #20 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 awaits a pass from Marquice Williams' son, Kyrie Williams, during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 22

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 awaits a pass from Marquice Williams' son, Kyrie Williams, during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_audible_in_article_promo

The Falcons Audible presented by AT&T

Each week, host Derek Rackley and former Falcons QBs Dave Archer and DJ Shockley will talk about the Falcons, the NFC South and the biggest storylines around the NFL.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons Daily: Atlanta players, coaches discuss the lesson learned following recent loss

Arthur Smith said on Monday he was "annoyed" by the Falcons start to the week's prep ahead of the Bengals loss. He says things are as they should be ahead of Carolina coming to town.

news

Nerdy Birds: Arthur Smith offense sustaining drives, finishing in the red zone, plus Avery Williams and winning the field position battle

Falcons rank fourth in NFL red-zone efficiency, scoring TDs on 68.2 percent of drives that go inside the 20

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

Plus we point you to an in-depth look at Drake London, Kyle Pitts performance this season in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons Daily: 'To me, it's all about us': How Falcons defense can respond well, play better after Bengals loss

Dean Pees defense could count on young defensive backs in banged-up secondary

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Caleb Huntley as Panthers practice week continues

Dee Alford and Jaylinn Hawkins were also listed on Thursday's participation report

news

Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot as buyer, seller at NFL trade deadline, 2023 free agency, Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson

We also look at the state of the Falcons secondary heading into Panthers game

news

How Avery Williams versatility is vital to the Falcons in all three phases

With the secondary taking a hit with injuries, Williams could see reps back at cornerback

news

Falcons Daily: Breaking down key statistical notes of the Falcons pass game

Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus discuss their roles in this Falcons offense.

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford as practice prep for Panthers gets under way

Arthur Smith has already ruled Jaylinn Hawkins out for Sunday's game

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Faith over Fear: How Erik Harris overcame adversity to realize an NFL dream

Harris' unorthodox path to the NFL and obstacles along the way

Top News

Falcons Daily: Atlanta players, coaches discuss the lesson learned following recent loss

Falcons injury report: Two defensive backs ruled out vs. Panthers, another considered questionable

Nerdy Birds: Arthur Smith offense sustaining drives, finishing in the red zone, plus Avery Williams and winning the field position battle

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

Advertising