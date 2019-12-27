Falcons injury report: Three players ruled out against Buccaneers

Dec 27, 2019 at 04:07 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Adrian Clayborn

The Atlanta Falcons have officially ruled out three players for Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee), guard Jamon Brown (illness) and defensive back Brandon Powell (wrist) are the three Falcons who will not suit up for the last game of the season. All other members of the Falcons' roster will presumably be good to go, and receiver Julio Jones (knee/shoulder), safety Ricardo Allen (shoulder/knee) and running back Kenjon Barner (shoulder/hip) were able to practice fully on Friday after being limited throughout the week.

Here are the full injury reports for the Falcons and Buccaneers.

