Falcons injury report: Three players ruled out against Buccaneers

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee), guard Jamon Brown (illness) and defensive back Brandon Powell (wrist) are the three Falcons who will not suit up for the last game of the season. All other members of the Falcons' roster will presumably be good to go, and receiver Julio Jones (knee/shoulder), safety Ricardo Allen (shoulder/knee) and running back Kenjon Barner (shoulder/hip) were able to practice fully on Friday after being limited throughout the week.